The Willmar City Council has delayed passing an ordinance regulating the sales of high-inducing gummies and beverages in the city. The Minnesota Legislature legalized the sale of the THC-containing edibles, and cities across the state are working on their own ordinances to get a handle on the use, distribution and penalities associated with them. In Willmar they passed an emergency 60 day ordinance in which they ask sellers to notify the city and acknowledge limits to ages of customers and sale locations. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says they had planned to pass a permanent ordinance last week, but after meeting with law enforcement, they decided to wait and reintroduce a slightly stricter one...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO