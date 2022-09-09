Read full article on original website
Tree branch victim near Olivia identified
(Olivia MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department has identified the man killed when a tree branch fell on top of him on a farm near Olivia Tuesday morning. He was 69-year-old Blair Anderson of rural Fairfax. Anderson was cutting down trees in a grove in Henryville Township, southwest of Olivia, around 10:43 a.m. Tuesday when a branch connected to another tree fell on top of him. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Anderson had been wearing head, eye and ear protection at the time.
Twyla Mitchell
Twyla Mitchell, age 64, of Olivia, MN died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home. A visitation will be on Thursday, September 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a committal service to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Olivia. Twyla Jean Mitchell was born...
Lynn Slagter
Lynn Marie Slagter, age 61, of Starbuck and formerly of Prinsburg, passed away Saturday morning, September 10, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 16, at the Tri-County Funeral Home in Prinsburg. A private interment will be held at Holland Township cemetery. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral of Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
Margaret Essendrup
Margaret Essendrup, 82, of Clara City, died Sunday, September 11th at Clara City Care Center. Her memorial service will be at 10:30 am, Monday, September 19th at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Visitation will be from 3-5:00 pm, Sunday at the church and continue one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at St. Clara’s Catholic Cemetery in Clara City. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City, www.hafh.org.
Man convicted of harrassing Cold Spring family
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A Richmond man is found guilty of stalking, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and other charges in connection with the harassment of a biracial family in Cold Spring. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Benton Louis Beyer constantly harassed the family, including an incident in which he pointed a stolen S-U-V at their house, placed a heavy rock on the accelerator, and let it crash into their house. Based on the criminal complaint, Beyer, who is white, was upset that his girlfriend cheated on him with a Black man, and afterwards took out his anger on a biracial family that had no connection to his ex. He’s scheduled to be sentenced November 18th.
Crime Scene Investigates with Detective Sergeant Nelson
Come learn about crime detectives & learn about crime scene photography with Willmar Police Detective Sergeant Chad Nelson. 🧐. Tuesday, September 13 at 3:00pm at the Willmar Community Center. FREE!. 👮♀️. Encouraged for kids in Grades k-8, but all welcome!
Willmar, St. Cloud deal with THC edible and beverage sales
The Willmar City Council has delayed passing an ordinance regulating the sales of high-inducing gummies and beverages in the city. The Minnesota Legislature legalized the sale of the THC-containing edibles, and cities across the state are working on their own ordinances to get a handle on the use, distribution and penalities associated with them. In Willmar they passed an emergency 60 day ordinance in which they ask sellers to notify the city and acknowledge limits to ages of customers and sale locations. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says they had planned to pass a permanent ordinance last week, but after meeting with law enforcement, they decided to wait and reintroduce a slightly stricter one...
Janesville man killed in Stearns County motorcycle crash
(Melrose MN-) A Janesville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Stearns County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department says at 2:18 p.m., two Harleys were southbound and left County Road 13 on a curve-one-and-a-half miles south of Melrose. One of the drivers, 43-year-old Aaron Schlingmann of Janesville died shortly after being brought to the Melrose Hospital. The other driver, 45-year-old Erik Buckley of Owatonna, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the Melrose Hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet.
Willmar school bus rear-ended near Kandiyohi...no one hurt
(Kandiyohi MN-) No one was hurt when a vehicle collided with a Willmar School District bus this morning. It happened on Highway 12 east of Kandiyohi around 7:20 a.m. Early reports are that a vehicle rear-ended the Palmer Bus Company bus. The students were transferred to another bus and taken on to school and their parents were notified. Traffic on Highway 12 was restricted for about an hour and a half while the crash was investigated and the affected vehicles were removed.
Company involves east African community as they work on Willmar Halal slaughter plant
(Willmar MN-) The owner of an Elk River company that plans on opening an Halal slaughtering operation in Willmar's industrial park says he's been working with the East African community to find out exactly what they need to be able to provide them with meat that meets with their stamp of approval. Greg Wierschke of Clean Chickens and Company LLC says it will be the first Halal slaughtering operation in the state...
Kandiyohi County Food Shelf FREE Food Distribution
Kandiyohi County Food Shelf FREE Food Distribution. Willmar Civic Center Parking lot. Please stay in your vehicle. A volunteer will load the boxes into your vehicle. Make room in your trunk. Please no animals in your vehicle. Families will receive up to 5 different varieties of MN homegrown produce to...
Willmar armed robbery suspect in court Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) An 18-year-old Willmar man makes his Initial, or Rule 8, Appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday on armed robbery charges. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft of between 1000-and-5000 dollars. Unconditional bail was set at $75,000, and $20,000 with conditions, and Leach's next court appearance takes place at 330 p.m. Wednesday. Willmar police believe Leach robbed a business on South First Street at gunpoint September 4th.
Renville County murder suspect has settlement conference slated for Monday
(Olivia MN-) A settlement conference takes place in Renville County District Court Monday for Renville County murder suspect Deja Padilla of Montevideo. Unconditional bail for Padilla, 19, is set at 500,000 dollars. Padilla is charged with 3rd Degree Murder and 3rd Degree Controlled Substance Drug Sales. Officials believe Padilla sold a Renville County woman drugs that contained fentanyl last November 13th. She reportedly called 911 when the victim began to show signs of over-dosing, but ambulance crews were turned away when they arrived. When they were called back an hour later, they found the victim, unconscious. A settlement conference before Renville County Judge Laurence Stratton is slated for 1 p.m. Monday at the courthouse in Olivia.
Candidates for Benson City Manager being interviewed this week
(Benson MN-) Three candidates for Benson City Manager are being interviewed this week, and an offer could be made to one of them by Friday. Current South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett is one of three finalists for the job, along with outgoing Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin and Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb. Barnett, who formerly worked for U.S. Senator John Thune, has been South Dakota Secretary of State for 3 years, but last month lost to another Republican in that state's primary election. Long time Benson City Manager Rob Wolfington retired in April, and city Finance Director Glen Pederson has been filling-in for the last 5 months. The Benson City Council has been interviewing Barnett, Coughlin and Webb the early part of this week.
Woman run over after reported "domestic incident" in Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No information has been released about an incident in Lake Lillian that led to a woman being injured yesterday morning. It was reported at 11:05 a.m. that a woman and a man were involved in a domestic incident in the town of Lake Lillian, and the woman ended up getting run over by a vehicle. The man reported it, and emergency responders and a LifeLink Helicopter were dispatched to the scene.
Ground broken Monday for new library in Appleton
(Appleton MN-) On Monday The City of Appleton will celebrate the groundbreaking for the community’s new library. The new facility will be more than three times the size of the current library and will serve as a community asset for decades to come. Groundbreaking begins at 11 a.m. at 50 East Rooney Avenue in Appleton. The public is welcome to this event along with local community leaders • Appleton Mayor • Appleton City Council Members • Swift County Commissioners • Pioneerland Public Library System Representatives.
Accused Willmar teen gunman could be tried as an adult
(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County officials want to charge a 16-year-old Willmar boy as an adult for allegedly shooting at a man who confronted him about tampering with his car. Court records say Adrian Medina fired at least 8 shots at the man in the 400 Block of Julii Street early on the morning of August 27th. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina. A hearing takes place November 3rd to certify Medina to be tried as an adult on Attempted Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charges.
Pre-trial hearing Tuesday for Spicer woman arrested by SWAT Team
(Spicer MN-) A pretrial hearing for a Spicer woman arrested earlier this summer on a firearms charge takes place in Kandiyohi County District Court this afternoon. 60-year-old Kimberly Kohls was arrested by a SWAT team June 26th after allegedly firing a gun in her home. Kohls is charged with Dangerous Discharge of a Firearm Within a Municipality and is currently free without bail. She is slated for a pre-trial hearing at 230 p.m.
