numberfire.com
Tigers leave Kerry Carpenter off Monday lineup
The Detroit Tigers did not include Kerry Carpenter in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will take the evening off while the Tigers insert Willi Castro in right field and moves Victor Reyes over to left field. Castro will bat second against the Astros. Carpenter has...
numberfire.com
Rangers' Josh Smith batting eighth on Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Smith will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat eighth Versus left-hander Ken Waldichuk and Oakland. Corey Seager moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 7.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow starting for Arizona on Monday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Luplow is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. Our models project Luplow for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Phillies' Jean Segura batting seventh on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Segura will start at second base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and Miami. Matt Vierling returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Segura for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz batting seventh for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Diaz will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with Aledmys Diaz starting at designated hitter. Diaz will bat seventh versus right-hander Drew Hutchison and Detroit. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joey Bart catching for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Bart will catch for right-hander Jakob Junis on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Austin Wynns returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Candelario will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Spencer Torkelson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 7.0 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez sitting for Houston on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Alvarez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Trey Mancini starting in left field. Mancini will bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Reds' Kyle Farmer batting third on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds catcher Kyle Farmer is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Farmer will start at third base on Wednesday and bat third versus right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pirates. Stuart Fairchild moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer for 11.2 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Astros' Trey Mancini batting sixth on Wednesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Mancini will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Yordan Alvarez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 10.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Willi Castro batting second for Detroit on Wednesday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Castro will start in right field on Wednesday and bat second versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Akil Baddoo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 8.1 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Yandy Diaz leading off for Rays on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Diaz will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jonathan Aranda moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Diaz for 10.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Tyler O'Neill sitting for Cardinals on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. O'Neill will move to the bench on Wednesday with Alec Burleson starting in right field. Burleson will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Burleson for 5.6...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting sixth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Yankees. Refsnyder will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Nestor Cortes and the Yankees. Triston Casas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 11.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier batting seventh for Royals on Wednesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dozier will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Nate Eaton moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Michael Chavis batting fourth on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Chavis will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Reds. Zack Collins returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Rays' Manuel Margot batting sixth on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Ross Stripling and Toronto. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 9.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll batting sixth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Carroll will start in left field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Grove and the Dodgers. Jordan Luplow moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Carroll for 8.6 FanDuel points...
