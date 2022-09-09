ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Strikers settle contract at 13 Pennsylvania nursing homes

By Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gG2Fe_0hp4xwFz00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds of striking nurses paused picketing on Friday as their union reached a tentative contract agreement with 13 of 14 nursing homes across Pennsylvania.

After reaching agreement with Comprehensive Healthcare on Thursday, SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania announced Friday that bargainers had come to terms with a second operator, Priority Healthcare.

Contract details were not released pending ratification votes.

A total of about 700 unionized workers at 14 nursing homes statewide went on strike Sept. 2 in a dispute over pay, benefits and staffing levels.

Striking workers at independently owned Shenandoah Heights nursing home in Schuylkill County have yet to settle their contract.

The union has staked a claim on hundreds of millions of dollars in new state and federal funding for nursing homes. A trade group representing for-profit nursing homes has noted that the newly increased Medicaid reimbursements do not kick in until January, and the other aid has not yet been distributed.

Nursing homes have long struggled with staff turnover, which has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

John Fetterman agrees to Nexstar-hosted Pennsylvania Senate Debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman has agreed to attend an exclusive prime-time debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. on October 25 at 8 p.m. Republican nominee Mehmet Oz has committed to attending a debate hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. but has not committed to the October 25 date. A location will […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman and Oz target suburban voters in weekend rallies in eastern Pennsylvania

BLUE BELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Democrat John Fetterman was back on the stump on Sunday, speaking at a "Women for Fetterman" rally at Montgomery County Community College. "My name...is John Fetterwoman!" He exclaimed on stage to a crowd of more than 3,000. That's according to our CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. The Democratic Senate candidate is making abortion rights a key issue and priority for the upcoming midterm elections which the party is also hoping to do. They're looking to capitalize on the anger in the suburbs over the rollback in reproductive rights. At the rally, Fetterman hammered the Republican candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, over his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
WKBN

LaRose allows petition for Beight to run for House seat

The same time that Poland Township Trustee Eric Ungaro is fighting his Independent status as a candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was the tie-breaking vote in allowing another candidate to run as an Independent for the same seat.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strikers#Healthcare Workers#Comprehensive Healthcare#Medicaid#Nexstar Media Inc
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Five Best Beaches In Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - One of the hidden gems in Pennsylvania is its many lakes and beaches. These beautiful bodies of water are perfect for swimming, fishing, and canoeing. These areas also provide scenic lodging. One of the best examples is the Bella Vista Raystown Lakehouse, a six-bedroom lake house in James Creek. Its spacious three-bedroom and six-bedroom cottages have beautiful views of the lake.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
News Break
Politics
phl17.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame around license plates cannot obscure any part of the plate. Not even the tourism website that may appear at the bottom. This was after a Philadelphia police officer pulled a driver over because a custom license plate frame blocked the state tourism website from view.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New law that cracks down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes takes effect

HARRISBURG, Pa. - People who ride ATVs and dirt bikes illegally in Pennsylvania will now have to pay a bigger price when they're stopped by police. A new law on the issue that was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf this summer went into effect Friday. Under the legislation, police can now seize and possibly destroy ATVs or dirt bikes that are being operated illegally. The measure was sponsored by State Sen. Pat Browne. "If people are convicted for illegally operating a bike on our streets they lose the bike," Browne said in July, around the time when the bill was signed. "It's either sold or destroyed. Hopefully that sends a very strong message that we're just not going to tolerate this."
WKBN

WKBN

46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy