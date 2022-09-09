Read full article on original website
UofL welcomes JCPS students for dual credit classes at business school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students from several Jefferson County Public Schools were given a tour of the University of Louisville campus ahead of a dual-credit class program offered by the college. The Cardinal Bridge Academy program from UofL’s College of Business allows high school students to learn from...
JCPS bus driver recognized for keeping students safe amid father’s school bus outburst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus driver was honored on Tuesday for keeping students safe after a man was caught on camera getting onto the bus and threatening students. Tim Franklin was the driver of Bus #2047, sending students home from Carter Elementary on the afternoon...
Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been completed with the community’s help. Planning for development of the $53 million athletic complex, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., began in 2017. The facility’s...
LMPD graduates 20 new recruits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
Year-long research released about food insecurity in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is recognized as Hunger Action Month, and one local organization partnered with the Greater Louisville Project to release year-long research outlining food insecurity in the city. Dare to Care said their mission is to lead the community, feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of...
JCPS Security find gun in student’s backpack at Western High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Western High School students after a gun was found during a routine search. Western High School principal Michael Kelly said in the letter that a routine weapon and drug search was performed Tuesday morning by JCPS Security. During...
Boone’s appealing order to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library announced its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back after a two-year hiatus. Family S.T.E.A.M. Day will be celebrated at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will...
Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville
First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Gov. Beshear, First Lady receive updated COVID-19 boosters
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received the newly updated COVID-19 booster on Wednesday, September 14. They received boosters from representatives of the Franklin County Health Department. The governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted. He also encouraged Kentuckians to get a flu shot...
Russell neighborhood residents ask if economic development will reduce gun violence
Father credits Jeffersontown officer for saving daughter from accidental overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man credits a Jeffersontown police officer for saving his young daughter from an accidental overdose. Sean Floyd told WAVE News his 2-year-old daughter Adelynn, who has autism, accidentally swallowed some of her older brother’s medication which contained Clonidine. Floyd said he knew immediately...
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe said the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a...
LMPD: 2 people shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police. Around 5:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Beecher Street on reports of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed. When officers arrived, they...
The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown
Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
