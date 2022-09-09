ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

Related
Wave 3

UofL welcomes JCPS students for dual credit classes at business school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students from several Jefferson County Public Schools were given a tour of the University of Louisville campus ahead of a dual-credit class program offered by the college. The Cardinal Bridge Academy program from UofL’s College of Business allows high school students to learn from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD graduates 20 new recruits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Academy celebrated its 51st class of graduates on Monday. After months of intensive training, there are 20 new officers on duty with the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD recruit Ricardo Zungia, originally from southern California, is excited to make a difference in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Grieving parents donate to Imagination Library of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Imagine going on vacation with your two children and then having to return home without them. That is what happened to Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner. The Kirchgessner family were in Panama City, Florida playing miniature golf with their kids. Lauren said she was thinking how perfect life is. Then a driver had a seizure and left the road, hitting and killing their two children.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Funding for Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center completed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League announced on Wednesday that funding for the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center has been completed with the community’s help. Planning for development of the $53 million athletic complex, located at 3029 West Muhammad Ali Blvd., began in 2017. The facility’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Year-long research released about food insecurity in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is recognized as Hunger Action Month, and one local organization partnered with the Greater Louisville Project to release year-long research outlining food insecurity in the city. Dare to Care said their mission is to lead the community, feed the hungry and conquer the cycle of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Simpsonville Fire unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Fire Department unveiled a new Safe Haven Baby Box on Monday, making it the first baby box for Shelby County. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are a tool allowing mothers to anonymously surrender their child safely and securely without consequences. Monday’s unveiling marks the 14th...
SIMPSONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Highschool#Butler High School#The World Trade Center#Pentagon
Wave 3

Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame indicts 6 Kentuckians on 20th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, six Kentuckians were indicted at a hall of fame ceremony on Tuesday morning. The event was held at My Old Kentucky Home State Park, where individuals were recognized for their impact on bourbon’s growth and awareness within the commonwealth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Boone’s appealing order to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gas station in the Portland neighborhood is in the city’s crosshairs. The owner was ordered to vacate due to all of the criminal activity on the property, but they’re fighting back. Metro government calls Boone’s a public nuisance, and that’s why they issued...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Wave 3

Jeffersontown unveils 9/11 memorial

Floyd said his daughter spent roughly 24 hours sedated in critical condition, shuffling between Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in St. Matthews and Norton Children’s Hospital in downtown Louisville. Bourbon & Beyond Festival's special cocktail competition. Updated: 6 hours ago. Louisville wants to find its own signature drink!
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Thousands coming to Louisville ready to rock and spend money

MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at the Speedway on Terry Road. ‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is being treated after he was shot in Old Louisville this morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at 4th and Oak Streets. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital. Louisville Metro police say he is expected to survive his injuries. No one...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival kicks off in Bardstown

Greenberg made the comment while outlining his priorities if elected mayor. Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash. The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

First responders practice swift water rescue at Kentucky Kingdom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom and the Louisville Metro Police Department partnered to provide swift water rescue training to first responders. Around a dozen agencies from Kentucky and surrounding states practiced their skills in the water on Wednesday. First responders were able to practice moving through water in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Free Public Library’s Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library announced its annual Family S.T.E.A.M. Day is back after a two-year hiatus. Family S.T.E.A.M. Day will be celebrated at the South Central Regional Library, located at 7300 Jefferson Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy