ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

The Crown halts filming of Princess Diana car crash scenes in Barcelona and suspends production on series six 'for a week' in a mark of respect following the death of the Queen

By Gerard Couzens, Jessica Taylor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Filming for award-winning Netflix series The Crown has been suspended following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

A scene covering Princess Diana's tragic death in Paris in August 1997 was scheduled to be filmed today in Barcelona, Spain.

However, filming on the sixth series of the show has been halted for at least a week following the death of the Queen at the age of 96 on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BadfZ_0hp4xUjl00
Filming for scenes portraying the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997 in series six of The Crow has been suspended, with reports suggesting production will not resume for another week (pictured: a street in Barcelona designed to resemble Paris)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoRc4_0hp4xUjl00
The fifth and sixth series of The Crown will see Elizabeth Debicki play the late Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in August 1997 with her boyfriend Dodi Fayed

The monarch passed away peacefully at Balmoral after Buckingham Palace announced she was 'under medical supervision' when doctors said they had become concerned for her health.

As series five of the drama is due to air this autumn, filming for the sixth series is well underway with Elizabeth Debicki playing the late Princess of Wales and Imelda Staunton taking the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

However, SER Catalunya reported scenes that would portray the deaths of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997 were being suspended.

The set, which had been built in a district of Barcelona, had been modified to resemble a Parisian street with French road signs.

A reporter for the outlet tweeted a video and photos of the set which looks completely empty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkUUP_0hp4xUjl00
Imelda Staunton will be taking on the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II in series five and six of The Crown, following on from Olivia Colman

The decision not to film today comes as the Netflix show announced it was pausing production altogether for at least a week.

Filming was due to start in Majorca next week and run to late October following casting for extras for the forthcoming series - but plans changed after news of the Queen's death broke.

Netflix had reportedly devised a plan, also named Operation London Bridge like the official funeral plan for the Queen, to outline what the production company for The Crown would do in the event of her passing.

One of the show's creators Stephen Daldry said when the show first premiered in 2016 the cast would likely stop production, saying: "It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She's a global figure and it's what we should do."

Peter Morgan, writer of the drama, was quoted after news of the Queen's death was confirmed late yesterday/on Thursday as saying: "The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

Locations in Palma and Andratx are said to have been considered for the sixth series, which will cover the romance of Charles and Camilla and William's university studies.

Part of season five of the popular series was shot on the Balearic island last year, with Sant Elm beach on the west coast and the Port of Soller among the locations where filming took place.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Stripped of their titles: The moment Prince Andrew and Harry stare at the floor as they are excluded from a royal salute for the Queen and forced to wear morning suits for silent coffin procession

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were both banned from saluting during the Queen's coffin procession today – while other royals including King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Anne all performed the gesture. Members of the Royal Family saluted when they passed the Cenotaph on Whitehall this afternoon on...
U.K.
Daily Mail

The royal ladies curtsey for their Queen: Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex, Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise pay their respects by keeping with royal protocol as they say farewell

The ladies of the Royal Family maintained royal protocol as they each performed a curtsey towards the Queen's coffin following Her Majesty's procession today. The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex, and Sophie's daughter Lady Louise, 18, all gave the moving tribute when leaving Westminster Hall.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Debicki
Person
Stephen Daldry
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Imelda Staunton
Daily Mail

'Hey, wassup? This is Liz': Prince Harry recorded a hilarious voicemail message on the Queen's phone, royal expert claims - and Her Majesty 'just laughed' at her grandson's antics

Details of a hilarious voicemail Prince Harry recorded for the Queen, and her reaction to it, have been revealed. Royal author Phil Dampier, writing in the Express, shared details of the message which the prince put together when Her Majesty first got a mobile phone, and asked him to help her with it.
U.K.
Daily Mail

London’s armed police threaten to go ‘on strike’ over Queen’s funeral in row after their colleague was suspended over fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba

Armed police officers have said they will hand in their guns and go on 'strike' after their colleague was suspended over the fatal shooting of 24-year-old father-to-be Chris Kaba. They are said to be 'furious' about the IOPC's decision to suspend the officer who shot Mr Kaba in south London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

King Charles, 73, and Princess Anne, 72, are praised by Royal fans for 'remaining on their feet' and working long days across the UK as they step up to honour their late mother

Royal fans have praised the Queen's oldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, for being 'on the go' since their mother the Queen passed away last week. Since the Queen's death on Thursday, the Royal Family has rallied around to support one another and ensure the late monarch's legacy is upheld.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Of Wales#The Crown#In A Car#Uk#Ser Catalunya#Parisian#French
Daily Mail

Camilla's regal entrance: Queen Consort is the picture of poise as she arrives at Buckingham Palace with her private secretary Sophie Densham - wearing a brooch 'given to her by her late father'

The Queen Consort looked somber as she took part in the funeral procession for the King's mother this afternoon. Camilla, 75, followed in a car as the Monarch's body was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where she will lie in state until her funeral on Monday 19. Members...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Prince William's friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and will not play a major role in the Coronation

Prince William's close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen's death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

The thick blue line! French policewoman who looks like Kim Kardashian has people BEGGING to be arrested after she is spotted on TV escorting killer French dentist

A millionaire dentist and his father have been jailed in France for performing thousands of unnecessary procedures - but they're not the ones making headlines. Instead, the internet's attention has focused on the policewoman walking Lionel Guedj and dad Carnot into court and her Kim Kardashian-like posterior. 'We need to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Journalist who grew up in Windsor recalls how the 'kind' Queen whipped out a handkerchief to wipe blood from his knees when he fell off his bicycle and told him: 'Don't worry, it's just a scratch'

A journalist has recalled how the 'kind' Queen wiped blood from his knees after he took a tumble near Windsor Castle when he was a boy. Journalist Paul Thomas grew up in Windsor and was friends with the children of some of Her Majesty's members of staff. Speaking on This...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears’: Fuming Harry issues terse statement reminding the world of his years in the army after being banned from donning military outfits during events honouring the Queen

Prince Harry today said his 'decade of service is not determined by the uniform he wears' after he was 'banned' from donning a military outfit at the Queen's funeral or the events leading up to it. The Duke of Sussex, who saw action on the front line during two tours...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

597K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy