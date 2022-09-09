Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Virginia Governor Touts Arrival of New Vertical Farm
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday that an agricultural technology firm plans to develop an indoor vertical farm in the state, the latest announcement of a company establishing a footprint in the commonwealth. He spoke about it on "Bloomberg Surveillance."
heraldcourier.com
York wins Democratic primary for Delaware auditor
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lydia York won Delaware’s Democratic primary for state auditor on Tuesday against embattled incumbent Kathy McGuiness, who is awaiting sentencing on criminal corruption charges. York, an attorney who was endorsed by the state Democratic party, had both outraised and outspent McGuiness during...
heraldcourier.com
SCHAPIRO | Long-ago LGBTQ fight could shape Youngkin’s anti-green push
A fellow Republican’s legal reasoning 16 years ago affirming obstacles to equal rights for LGBTQ Virginians could complicate for Gov. Glenn Youngkin an unrelated matter that also makes him squeamish: protections for the environment. In February 2006, Attorney General Bob McDonnell, who would be elected governor three years later,...
heraldcourier.com
Virginia tax rebates on the way; state revenues up, but so is inflation
Virginia taxpayers will begin receiving one-time tax rebates next week, either directly to their bank accounts or through the mail. The Department of Taxation expects to issue a total of 3.2 million rebates by the end of the year, with 2.9 million of them due to arrive by mid-October under a Oct. 17 deadline for taxpayers who filed their returns before July 1. The department will begin issuing the rebates on Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee appeal hearings start on rejected charter schools
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has kicked off hearings over whether to let charter schools linked to Hillsdale College open despite rejections from local school boards, a process unfolding in the wake of controversial comments about teachers by Hillsdale's president. On Wednesday, only advocates for opening the...
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin plans push for Bay cleanup
Virginia’s promise to cut pollution flowing into the Chesapeake Bay is likely to miss its 2025 deadline, and Gov. Glenn Youngkin said speeding up work is a top priority. But he’s not sure that the new push he’s calling on state agencies to make, including new demands on the state budget, will be enough to make up for lost time.
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin: I have the power to pull out of RGGI
For Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the problem with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is that it’s a market that sends the wrong signals to the wrong people. And so Youngkin and Democratic legislators, along with environmentalists across the state, are drawing battle lines over the 11-state carbon market, in which power companies can buy or sell carbon dioxide credits. They can be buyers, if their CO2 emissions exceed a cap, or sellers, if they want to get some extra money for emitting less of the greenhouse gas than their cap.
heraldcourier.com
S. Carolina nuclear fuel plant can keep running for 40 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials have granted a South Carolina factory which is just one of three in the country making fuel for nuclear plants a license to keep operating for 40 years. Environmental groups had fought the new license for Westinghouse Nuclear in Columbia or at least...
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Their View | Virginia Department of Social Service can’t get funds to those in need
There is little more disabling to a resident than coming home to find the water shut off. Unfortunately, many poor Virginians are facing that prospect as protections put in place to prevent shut-offs during COVID are now expiring. To assist high-poverty families struggling with water and sewer bills post-COVID, the...
heraldcourier.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Continued rental assistance is available for eligible people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
heraldcourier.com
California firm says it will build world's largest vertical farm in Virginia
California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. will build a vertical farming operation at Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park that it expects will create 300 jobs. The company said it expects the facility will be the world’s largest indoor vertical farm campus. A vertical farm grows produce indoors on towers. It...
heraldcourier.com
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Death toll climbs to 40 from July floods in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Another death was attributed Tuesday to the catastrophic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim died during cleanup efforts in Pike County. No identification or details about the death were announced. The death brought the total from the flooding to 40.
heraldcourier.com
FEMA offering flooding victims home rebuilding tips
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods. The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday. Listen now and subscribe:...
heraldcourier.com
Nurses strike over pay, understaffing
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, complaining of low salaries and understaffing worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out. The affected hospitals said they recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services. Picket signs went up and strike chants began at 7 a.m. outside 15 Twin Cities and Duluth area hospitals. The hospitals and the striking nurses said staff shortages are a shared concern. Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner said pay raises are necessary to address the "crisis of retention" that would otherwise leave the hospitals severely understaffed. The hospitals have offered 10-12% wage increases but the nurses are seeking more than 30%. Hospital leaders called their wage demands unaffordable, noting that Allina and Fairview hospitals have posted operating losses and that the cost of such sharp wage increases would be passed along to patients.
heraldcourier.com
Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
Comments / 0