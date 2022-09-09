Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
More than 30 Nevada landmarks renamed to remove racial slur
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Thirty four landmarks across the state of Nevada have been renamed to remove a racially insensitive word from their titles. From streams to mountain and reservoirs to valleys, landmarks in Nevada will no longer contain the word 'squaw'. Experts say the word that once meant woman has turned into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.
Heavy smoke from Mosquito Fire rolling into northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reminding the public of heavy smoke rolling in from the Mosquito Fire that started Tuesday night on Sept. 9. The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) says they have been receiving multiple reports of heavy smoke in the areas of Verdi and mogul. TMFR asks the public to avoid calling 9-1-1 as it is smoke from the Mosquito Fire settling in.
Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
New COVID-19 booster available in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevadans 12 and older who received their last COVID-19 booster at least two months ago are now eligible for a new COVID-19 booster. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose, to be administered at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
Nevada Air National Guard helping northwest firefighting effort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada National Guard is aiding firefighting operations in the northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in the northwestern U.S. One is a C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and the other is a C-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California.
Poor air quality closes some Tahoe area schools Monday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Zephyr Cove Elementary School, George Whittell High School and all Lake Tahoe Unified School District schools will be closed because of poor air quality on Monday, Sept. 12. All other schools in the district will be open. Air quality in...
Hundreds of people, homes in danger as Wash. state wildfire grows to 7,600 acres
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (KOMO) — The Bolt Creek wildfire in Washington state has grown to an estimated 7,600 acres and has prompted evacuations for hundreds of homes along US 2, according to Snohomish County fire officials. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the use of federal funds to...
