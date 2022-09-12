How to watch the Emmys 2022 online right now — date, time and more

It's finally time to watch the Emmys 2022 online, as the year's top shows get recognized and honored. This year's ceremony returns to airing live from inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, after the two previous Emmy Awards were disrupted by the pandemic. The 2022 Emmys will be broadcast on NBC, with host Kenan Thompson overseeing the proceedings.

2022 Emmy Awards channel, date and start time

The 2022 Emmy Awards are today (Monday, Sept. 12)

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or via Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Showcase

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As usual, the 2022 Emmy nominees includes some of the best TV shows , including Squid Game, Succession, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Severance, Yellowjackets and The White Lotus.

HBO/HBO Max once again reigned supreme in major nominations and already nabbed 25 wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys. Netflix isn't far behind and has three of the eight Outstanding Drama nominees: Ozark, Squid Game and Stranger Things.

On the comedy side, Ted Lasso is a frontrunner and may take home the Outstanding Comedy trophy for the second year in a row. Abbott Elementary may have something to say about that, though.

The 2022 Emmy presenters include Angela Bassett, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna and Kerry Washington.

Here's everything you need to watch the Emmys 2022 online — including the red carpet pre-show content and where it's airing.

How to watch Emmys 2022 live stream from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2022 Emmy Awards if you're away from home. Watching the ceremony along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Emmys 2022 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

A pre-show red carpet countdown will air on E! at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas . E! is only available with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch NBC or E! on a live TV service, like Sling (in select markets), FuboTV , Hulu With Live TV , YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best cable TV alternatives .

And for the first time ever, the Emmys will also be streaming on Peacock.

How to watch Emmys 2022 in the UK

In the U.K., a delayed broadcast of the 2022 Emmy Awards will air on Sky Showcase on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 11 p.m. GMT. Sky TV packages start at £25 per month.

Unfortunately, no UK channels are airing the Emmys live. For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN .

How to watch Emmys 2022 in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2022 Emmy Awards live at the same time as Americans. The broadcast will be available on CTV , CTV.ca and the CTV mobile app.

How to watch Emmys 2022 in Australia

Aussies can tune into the 2022 Emmy Awards on Fox Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. AEST.

2022 Emmy nominations

Here are the nominees in the top categories at the 74th Prime Emmy Awards. For the full list, go to Emmys.com.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV Plus)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve as Villanelle (BBC America)

Laura Linney – Ozark as Wendy Byrde (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna Sadecki (Showtime)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve as Eve Polastri (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show as Bradley Jackson (Apple TV+)

Zendaya – Euphoria as Rue Bennett (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark as Martin "Marty" Byrde (Netflix)

Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance as Mark Scout (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant as Cassie Bowden (HBO/HBO Max)

Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great (Hulu)

Issa Rae – Insecure as Issa Dee (HBO/HBO Max)

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta as Earnest "Earn" Marks (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry as Barry Berkman / Barry Block (HBO/HBO Max)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great as Peter III / Pugachev (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Toni Collette – The Staircase as Kathleen Peterson (HBO/HBO Max)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna as Anna Delvey (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy as Pamela Anderson (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp (FX)

Margaret Qualley – Maid as Alex Russell (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout as Elizabeth Holmes (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Firth – The Staircase as Michael Peterson (HBO/HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre (FX)

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage as Jonathan Levy (HBO/HBO Max)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix (Hulu)

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven as Jeevan Chaudhary (HBO/HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy as Tommy Lee (Hulu)

