Missoula fugitive located, deceased in Lake County
UPDATE: SEPT. 14 AT 8:31 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. RONAN, Mont. - "On September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:55 pm, Ronan Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Round Butte Road. Preliminary investigation shows that prior to yielding to the officer, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle shot himself. The driver was identified as 50-year-old, Patrick Cork, who had warrants for his arrest out of Missoula, and who was the subject of a recent alert broadcasted by Missoula Police. The officer rendered first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but died hours later. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death and the decedent has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for autopsy."
Dangerous conditions temporarily close West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Park officials are temporarily closing the West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park due to dangerous conditions. YNP said in a release Monday NorthWestern Energy crews reported Tuesday, Sept. 6 a small building containing a solar battery energy storage system near the bookstore had smoke coming out of it.
Delay cleared at fatal crash at Roller Coaster Rd. and HWY 10 near Missoula
UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:50 A.M. The delay is cleared at the scene of the fatal crash at Roller Coaster Road and Highway 10 near Missoula Tuesday, an alert from Missoula County said. UPDATE: SEPT. 13 AT 10:07 A.M. The Montana Highway Patrol told Montana Right Now there were multiple...
No Grass Creek fire east of Deer Lodge now at 424 acres
The No Grass Creek fire in Powell County on the west end of the Helena Ranger District was listed Monday afternoon at 424 acres, U.S. Forest officials said. The fire, reported at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, is on Forest Service-managed land in/around Blackfoot Meadows east of Deer Lodge. It is in the Electric Peak Inventoried Roadless Area and is not threatening any homes or private property at this time, U.S. Forest officials said.
Fire personnel on scene of fire on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge
DEER LODGE, Mont. - A fire has been found on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, fire personnel are responding and air attacks are en route. At this time the fire is estimated to be between 50 to 100 acres large and...
Air quality 'unhealthy' in Missoula, 'very unhealthy' in Hamilton
UPDATE: SEPT. 12 AT 11:34 A.M. The following is a message from Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield:. "Today’s theme is stability gone bad. Or maybe too much of a bad thing. Regardless, we have a lot of smoke piled up across the region, and it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Missoula police looking for fugitive who they say is armed and dangerous
MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement. Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of...
University of Montana student passes away in Aber Hall
MISSOULA, Mont. - A University of Montana student passed away in Aber Hall on campus overnight Monday-Tuesday, according to a UM spokesperson. The student was a resident at Aber Hall, according to UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz. The exact time of the death is not being shared at this time. The...
Montana Grizzlies still looking for running backs to hit their stride
MISSOULA — Xavier Harris earned the first snap in Montana’s season opener because he had the best fall camp of the running backs. Nick Ostmo got the starting nod in the Grizzlies’ second game after he had the best statistical outing in the season opener. Whoever starts...
Montana soccer team plays Fresno State to a draw
It was a 10-minute party on Sunday afternoon in Missoula as South Campus Stadium raucously celebrated Maysa Walters’ first career goal as a Grizzly. Her heel-flick finish in the 80th minute gave Montana a 1-0 lead on Fresno State and had the home side on its way to its first signature win of the season, over one of the better teams in the Mountain West Conference.
It’s a week of firsts as Montana closes nonconference play against Indiana State
MISSOULA — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the Montana Grizzlies boarding a plane to play Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores. Bird is no longer at Indiana State, but he is arguably their most well-known alumni. He’s a basketball Hall of Famer who played for the NBA’s Boston Celtics before retiring in 1992, long before any player on the Griz roster was born.
Carroll Women's Soccer Prepares for Cascade Conference
HELENA- The women’s soccer team for the Carroll College Fighting Saints has had a solid start to their season so far. Three wins, one loss and two ties in non-conference matchups, but the biggest test starts this week, they open up Cascade Collegiate Conference play starting on Friday. The...
