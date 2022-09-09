October 7th at the Warehouse on State Street, celebrate inclusion in Central Illinois at the Best Buddies “Champion of the Year!” with The Yard Peoria. October 7th, don’t miss our cocktail hour entertainment Daniel and his partner Bunny! There will be food, beer, and wine PLUS an amazing auction! Items you can win include Microblading by Misty, a VIP Battle Bots experience in Las Vegas, amazing opportunities and food from local businesses, PLUS a $1000 gift card from Jones Bros Jewelers.

PEORIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO