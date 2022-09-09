Reggaeton Star Nio Garcia Asks Court to Release Him From Management Deal, Alleging ‘Malicious Conduct,’ ‘Breach of Contract’

Read full article on original website
Tory Lanez Trial Delayed, Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Best Friend Subpoenaed By Prosecutors
Tory Lanez’s criminal trial on charges he opened fire on Megan Thee Stallion and wounded her in both feet while yelling “dance, bitch” two years ago was delayed again Wednesday. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, appeared for the hearing, agreed to the continuance and left the courtroom shortly before key eyewitness Kelsey Harris was brought in so the judge could order her to return Dec. 9 under a subpoena from prosecutors.
Accusers call suicide of convicted neurologist 'selfish act'
NEW YORK (AP) — Six women who testified against a neurologist they accused of sexaully assaulting them while they were his patients returned to court on Wednesday to speak out against him, this time under unusual circumstances they described as a cruel twist of fate. Authorities say Dr. Ricardo...
Woman Sues San Francisco Over Arrest Based on DNA From Her Rape Kit
A woman whose DNA from a rape kit was used by the police to arrest her in connection with an unrelated property crime last year filed a federal lawsuit against the city of San Francisco on Monday, saying that the Police Department had engaged in an “unconstitutional invasion of privacy.”
A Slain Reporter, a City of Sin and a Politician Charged With Murder
LAS VEGAS — As one of four reporters on the investigative team of Las Vegas’ main newspaper, Jeff German wrote stories that reached nearly every sordid corner of Sin City. Even as old-school reporting jobs dwindled, German’s watchdog articles and columns pried back the curtain on mobsters, crooked politicians, casino titans and just about anyone who misused wealth or power in the city. In the past few years, he had scrutinized lavish spending by the city’s tourism agency, claims of sexual harassment at the coroner’s office and allegations that the Las Vegas Raiders football organization had violated discrimination and labor laws.
A police K-9 handler got pregnant. She was put on desk duty, lawsuit says.
When Officer Daryn Glenn became a canine handler for the Redondo Beach Police Department in 2021, she made history, she says, becoming the first Black woman to achieve the coveted role at the California department. But once she became pregnant, everything changed, she alleges in a new lawsuit. The day...
