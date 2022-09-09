Reggaeton Star Nio Garcia Asks Court to Release Him From Management Deal, Alleging ‘Malicious Conduct,’ ‘Breach of Contract’

LAS VEGAS — As one of four reporters on the investigative team of Las Vegas’ main newspaper, Jeff German wrote stories that reached nearly every sordid corner of Sin City. Even as old-school reporting jobs dwindled, German’s watchdog articles and columns pried back the curtain on mobsters, crooked politicians, casino titans and just about anyone who misused wealth or power in the city. In the past few years, he had scrutinized lavish spending by the city’s tourism agency, claims of sexual harassment at the coroner’s office and allegations that the Las Vegas Raiders football organization had violated discrimination and labor laws.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO