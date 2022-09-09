Fast facts about Russell Wilson before his Broncos debut

DENVER (KDVR) – New Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson this Monday faces the team he won his only Super Bowl ring with so far, this time on the opponent’s side.

Playing the Seattle Seahawks, it will also be the first time in eight years the Denver Broncos have played Seattle Seahawks in Seattle itself. While the Broncos are favored to win by 5.5 points, Seattle last won on home turf, according to stats released by the Broncos.

Bronco fans are clearing their calendars for the Monday 6:15 p.m. MST game at Lumen Field.

And he expects the unexpected. The Associated Press quoted his reaction as such: “I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they’ll be rowdy. I know they will be excited. I know that. It’s ‘Monday Night Football,’ so it’ll be a special environment,” Wilson said. “And listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less. And hopefully it’ll be positive, but at the same time I know we’ve got a game to play.”

Seattle won 26 to 20 against Denver on Sept. 21, 2014. It wasn’t long after the beating Denver took from Seattle with a 43-8 score at Super Bowl XLVIII.

It’s the first time in Quarterback Russell Wilson’s career he is not with Seattle and they’re on the field. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback holds a top-five spot as quarterback with most yards passing and rushing in the NFL measured since 2012. His is the No. 4 spot with 39,910 yards before his Broncos debut.

He has a 100 percent passer rate at No. 1 of the quarterbacks since 2012 and the No. 3 spot at the lowest interception rate at 1.8%.

According to some sources, the reception of Wilson’s walking into Seattle first time with Denver, is not going to be a welcome one despite being hailed by one coach as someone who created a lot of magic. Talks under the radar by the Seattle side, though just rumor at this point, had a few condescending undertones, according to a recent ESPN story.

Born in Cincinnati to parents who worked in law and nursing as trades, and raised in Virginia his great-great-grandfather was a slave to a Confederate colonel freed during the Civil War. His father, who he began playing football with at age 4, a football player formerly with Dartmouth, died of complications with diabetes the day after he signed with the Broncos. Russell Wilson played college football with North Carolina State Wolfpack team and the Wisconsin Badgers.

