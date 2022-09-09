ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Fake Minecraft updates are leaving thousands with infected PCs

By Mike Moore
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Mojang)

The number of video game-related cyberthreats and attacks has seen a significant rise in recent months, research has revealed.

New figures from Kaspersky suggests gamers should be on the lookout for a wide range of possible threats, from phishing scams to malware downloads masquerading as updates or bonus features.

But far from embracing the newest and most advanced gaming platforms and titles, it seems that criminals and scammers often choose something a bit more low-tech to target victims, with Minecraft found to be the most popular lure for security threats.

Minecraft security threats

Kaspersky said that, when examining threats between July 2021 and July 2022, Minecraft was used for around a quarter (25%) of malicious files it detected, recording 23,239 incidents, followed by FIFA (11%), Roblox (9.5%), Far Cry (9.4%), and Call of Duty (9%).

Minecraft also topped the list of mobile malware threats, with the game being used as a lure for 40% of detected incidents, ahead of GTA (15%), PUBG (10%), Roblox (10%) and FIFA (5%).

However, Kaspersky noted that the total number of malicious and unwanted files related to Minecraft actually decreased by 36% compared to the previous year, with the number of affected users also falling by almost 30% year on year (131,005 against 184,887).

Overall, Kaspersky said it recorded 384,224 incidents of users encountering gaming-related malware and unwanted software over the monitored period, with 91,984 files distributed linked to twenty eight particularly popular games or series of games.

The company issued a particular warning concerning cheat programs that claim to offer new ways for gamers to succeed, but actually just contain malware and unwanted software - noting that it had seen 3,154 unique files of this type affecting 13,689 users.

"Over the years, the gaming industry has grown more and more, and we expect to see new ways of abusing users next year, e.g. by exploiting the theme of esports, which are now gaining popularity around the world," said the firm. "That is why it is so important to stay protected, so you do not lose your money, credentials, or gaming account, which you have built over the years."

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

TechRadar

Dozens more shape-shifting malicious Android apps discovered

Three dozen malicious Android apps have been discovered on the Google Play Store, showing once again that downloading from a proven source is not a sufficient security practice. Cybersecurity researchers from Bitdefender discovered a total of 35 Android apps on the Google Play Store that serve dangerous ads to their...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Malware vs spyware vs ransomware - what’s the difference?

Malware is simply any program that is designed to specifically damage or interrupt the normal workings of a computer. The word 'malware' is often used synonymously with viruses, but more accurately it's an umbrella term used to include bots, phishing schemes, Trojans, worms, rootkits, and many other threats. Two of the most damaging malware are spyware and ransomware.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Splatoon 3 locker guide: location and how to customize

The Splatoon 3 locker is a neat, fresh new feature. This customizable personal space can be used to perfectly complement your Fresh Fits and express your own unique aesthetic. Splatoon 3 has a distinct sense of style, keen to emphasize personalization and individuality. From the vibrant Splatoon 3 idols to the myriad of Fresh Fits available, it's clear that Nintendo takes self-expression seriously when it comes to Splatoon. Customizability oozes out of the game's every inky pore. Even the Splatoon 3 weapons can be heavily altered to fit your playstyle and visual preferences.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to get characters in Genshin Impact

You may have found yourself asking how to get characters in Genshin Impact, especially if you're new to the game. Despite being enjoyed by millions around the world, Genshin Impact can be pretty daunting. If you want to get the most out of the game, you're going to need to learn how to unlock more characters.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online and stream season 13 from anywhere

It's fair to say The Great British Bake Off has cemented itself within the very foundations of quintessential British television, capturing global attention for its mixture of silly baking mishaps and often lewd innuendos. Back for another year, 12 new bakers enter the renowned Bake Off tent, as Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas invite us to kick things off with Cake Week. Available free-to-air in the UK, use our guide to find out how to watch The Great British Bake Off online from anywhere.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Linux users can now secure their data with this leading VPN

One of the best VPN services on the market has just enlarged its software architecture to meet the security needs of even more internet users. Atlas VPN now supports Linux operating systems, and with the update it sees the NordVPN-owned provider cover all major operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and even Amazon Fire TV.
COMPUTERS
