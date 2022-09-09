Read full article on original website
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
Scooby-Doo's Velma branded a 'Karen' for calling police in video game
It's been a hallmark plotline in the "Scooby-Doo" show and franchise for nearly five decades: The Mystery Inc. gang solves a crime and alerts the police to the bad guy. And in the new Warner Bros. fighter game "MultiVersus," that theme lived on - as a move by Velma Dinkley, the squad's bespectacled problem solver.
Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries
Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
ABC’s Reveals ‘Big Sky’ Sneak Peek, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Guest Stars at TCA (TV News Roundup)
ABC announced a slew of news regarding their fall programming at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on September 14, headlined by guest star announcements for the second season of recently-anointed Emmy-winner “Abbott Elementary.” Read below for a summary of ABC’s announcements from the TCA press conferences. GUEST STARS Debuting on Wednesday, September 21, the second season of Quinta Brunson’s hit show will feature recurring guest roles from actor Leslie Odom Jr., Lauren Weedman and Keyla Monterroso Mejia. Odom Jr. will play Draemond, the owner of a batch of charter schools in the area who visits Abbott. Weedman will play Kristin...
Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Are Reportedly "Dating," And Leo Is "Very Attracted" To Gigi
First they're not actually dating, now they are...who knows where this is going next at this point.
Florence Pugh's Favorite Dip Only Requires 6 Ingredients And 6 Minutes, And After Trying It Myself, I'm Totally Obsessed
Honestly, it's 10 times better than the store-bought stuff — and a trip to the store would take 10 times as long.
New Route 91 Documentary Features Jason Aldean Interview, Bodycam Footage of Las Vegas Massacre
Next month marks the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in Las Vegas, which killed 58 people and injured more than 800 on Oct. 1, 2017. A new four-part docuseries, 11 Minutes, streaming Sept. 27 on Paramount+, looks at the massacre via cell phone video and Las Vegas Metro Police Department bodycam footage.
