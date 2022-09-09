Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University Leadership Announcement!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU's speakLIFE Campaign Enters Promotion PhaseHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirls Soccer Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU 2022 Stampede!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University Cowboy Band!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Abilene man accused of stealing $30K+ in weapons from surplus store, multiple vehicle burglaries arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store and also committing a string of vehicle burglaries has been arrested. Isaiah Carrillo was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents reveal […]
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Bronte man arrested during attempted storage unit burglary
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Bronte man was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2022, during what police say was the attempted burglary of nine storage units in north San Angelo. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched...
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
Report: Abilene resident holds burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal son’s car
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene resident held a burglar at gunpoint after catching him trying to steal his son’s car. Craig Campbell was arrested at the scene of the burglary on Waverly Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. An arrest report states a resident at a home on Waverly Avenue heard his dogs barking, so […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash
Incidents 1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents’ home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
BREAKING: Student arrested for ‘threatening action’ toward other students at Abilene High
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a “threatening action” toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, “a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period.” […]
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
Sweetwater ISD campuses taken off lockdown after possible threat
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockdown has been lifted at multiple Sweetwater ISD campuses after it was instated due to a possible threat Tuesday morning. SISD officials confirmed that school will resume as normal at Southeast Elementary and Sweetwater Early Education Center after the lockdown, which began just after 10:00 a.m. The district did not […]
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
Owners of Tuscola convenience store fight to sell alcohol, vote goes on November ballot
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For those traveling between Abilene and Tuscola on U.S. Highway 83/84, there’s not much in the way of gas or convenience stores, save for the Hilltop gas station – which is cash only. This is where Dale Rankin and his fellow partners stepped into build a Bowie’s Travel Center just three […]
ktxs.com
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges
SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
Report: Housing prices rise more than 80% in Callahan County, now more expensive than Abilene
(KTAB/KRBC) – Callahan County has become one of the most expensive places to live in the Big Country, with housing prices rising more than 80% over the past year. A report from the Abilene Association of Realtors shows the median home price in Callahan County is now more than $270,000, compared to the less than […]
GALLERY: New book store opens in downtown Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene. Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street. Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, […]
Suspect crashes into Abilene home, causes 'substantial damage' when SUV catches fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted on a felony warrant for arson crashed into an Abilene home, causing it to catch fire Tuesday, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday, TCSO Narcotics and Warrants Division deputies received information about the possible location of a wanted person. The...
New artwork to be unveiled at Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition
ABILENE, Texas — Public art provides thought-provoking interactions and discussions. This year, the Abilene Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is celebrating 42 years of public art by adding four new pieces to their display. No other community-based art organization in Texas has run as long as this one. The sculptures will...
West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s ‘Dr. Pepper Man’ passes after 64 years of service, leaving legacy to son
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known to some as the Dr. Pepper Man at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo, and to many others simply as Van, Eberle Van Meter passed away in early September. His work for both 7-Up and Dr. Pepper took him to the fair, where he reportedly loved working the most. “That […]
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
Twisted Root Burger Co. officially open for business in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twisted Root Burger Co. is officially open for business in Abilene. Their newest location is open at the Allen Ridge shopping center on the 2400 block of N Judge Ely Blvd from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The […]
