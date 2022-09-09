ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene man accused of stealing $30K+ in weapons from surplus store, multiple vehicle burglaries arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of weapons from a surplus store and also committing a string of vehicle burglaries has been arrested. Isaiah Carrillo was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity in connection to the crime. Court documents reveal […]
ABILENE, TX
Bronte man arrested during attempted storage unit burglary

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Bronte man was arrested in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 12, 2022, during what police say was the attempted burglary of nine storage units in north San Angelo. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, officers were dispatched...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman hallucinating bugs, man accused of pulling weapons on group while preaching

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4400 block of 10th Street – Indecent AssaultA victim reported indecent assault 3100 block of […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene woman says ex-boyfriend set truck on fire, drunk driver accused of injuring 2 during crash

Incidents  1200 block of Albany Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported his rental vehicle was broken into while it was parked outside his parents' home in south Abilene. Multiple items, including a laptop, iPad, nintendo switch, a hard drive, a backpack, and books were taken. Total value of stolen items is nearly $3,000. 800 […]
ABILENE, TX
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff's department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper's Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff's department using various resources to search for the […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
BREAKING: Student arrested for 'threatening action' toward other students at Abilene High

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A student has been arrested for making a "threatening action" toward other students at Abilene High School Monday. Campus administrators used their red alert system to give parents information Monday afternoon, saying earlier that day, "a student made a threatening action toward a small group of students during one class period." […]
ABILENE, TX
Sweetwater ISD campuses taken off lockdown after possible threat

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockdown has been lifted at multiple Sweetwater ISD campuses after it was instated due to a possible threat Tuesday morning. SISD officials confirmed that school will resume as normal at Southeast Elementary and Sweetwater Early Education Center after the lockdown, which began just after 10:00 a.m. The district did not […]
SWEETWATER, TX
Sweetwater man arrested, accused of talking to 12-year-old online, facing multiple charges

SWEETWATER, Texas — A Sweetwater man has been arrested and is now facing charges related to internet crimes against children. According to a press release, the Lee County, Georgia Sheriff's Office Special Victim's Office initiated an investigation in July after the parents of a 12-year-old reported that their child had been communicating with an unknown predator through social media on a cell phone. Authorities notified Sweetwater police that the suspect resided in the area.
SWEETWATER, TX
GALLERY: New book store opens in downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new book store is officially open for business in downtown Abilene. Seven and One: A Book Sanctuary had its grand opening Wednesday, September 14, at 1138 N 2nd Street. Owner Arlene Kasselman says she caught the bug for opening business in Abilene when her husband helped found Grain Theory Brewery, […]
ABILENE, TX
HAPPENING NOW: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene Thursday morning. The accident happened near the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street just before 8:00 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a female on a bicycle was crossing Barrow Street heading west on a […]
ABILENE, TX
Crime Reports: Couple finds tracking device on car in Abilene, man arrested after throwing stuff at vehicles on Winters Freeway

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2900 block of S 5th Street – Aggravated Assault Deadly WeaponA victim reported her intoxicated ex-boyfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
