Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon is selling this ridiculous 6-person inflatable speedboat
It's a moveable feast (party).
The best fall travel deals include Seattle, London and Barcelona
Expedia's latest trends report shows fall travel searches are up 40% year over year.
SFGate
Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.
UK's Truss set to meet Joe Biden in private before Queen’s funeral - The Times
Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to hold one-to-one talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered in London before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, The Times reported on Thursday.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Tesla, TikTok and taquitos: On the beach at the world's first wealth festival
HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Opening night at the Future Proof wealth festival kicked off with an edict from one of the hosts: "Tomorrow, we rage. Tonight, we drink." The following morning saw women in expensive sports bras and spandex making their way through the breakfast buffet line. Sunblock stations were set up next to seafoam-green beachfront tents promoting asset management services. An early-morning meditation was canceled when the instructor didn't show up — perhaps having taken the host's exhortation too much to heart? The roar of motorcycles cruising along Pacific Coast Highway was omnipresent, punctuated now and then by the screeching of seagulls or a drone overhead.
Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday announced that she would resign after an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc narrowly won Sunday's election. "So tomorrow I will hand in my resignation as prime minister, and the responsibility for the continued process will go to the speaker," Andersson said.
Comments / 0