Cross country competes in Carrollton
The Cross-country schedule moved to Carrollton on Saturday for the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational. Newnan, East Coweta and Northgate competed on the state meet course in both boys' and girls' events. In the boys’ large division, Northgate finished seventh, and East Coweta placed 14th. Newnan finished 17th in the championship division....
Harris blocks kick in OT to seal win for Indians
Over the past three years, the East Coweta Indians have made it a habit to pull out dramatic wins in overtime. They did it again on Friday when Kaleb Harris blocked a Sandy Creek Patriot field goal in overtime to give the Indians a 23-20 victory. It is their fourth...
See & Do: Week of Sept. 11
Newnan / Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m. Following on the heels of last year’s successful Where I Come From: Tornado Benefit Featuring Alan Jackson, another concert to benefit the Coweta Community Foundation is being staged in Newnan. This year’s event will feature Brantley Gilbert, Locash, Gyth Rigdon and DeeJay Silver, this event will take place at Ashley Park. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Show begins at 6. Food and beverages will be available for purchase inside the event – No outside food, beverages, coolers, cameras, fireworks, weapons, etc. will be allowed. The event is rain or shine and no refunds.
Georgia Bone and Joint Welcomes Michael Webber, M.D.
Georgia Bone and Joint, an orthopedic practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to the residents of Atlanta’s southside including Coweta, Fayette and Spalding counties, is excited to announce the continued growth of their practice and invites the community to join them in welcoming Dr. Michael Webber to their experienced and knowledgeable medical team.
James Alvin Ayers
Mr. James Alvin Ayers, age 76, of Newnan, Georgia passed away Monday, September 12, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Alvin Ayers and Margie Smith Ayers and brother, Donald L. Ayers. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Elaine Carey Ayers; sons, Jimmy Dean Ayers, Jeffrey Allen Ayers (Tammy), Jason Donald Ayers; sisters, Debbie Hilty, Nancy Davis; grandchildren, David Ayers, Justin Ayers, Cody Ayers, Alyssa Ayers; great grandchild, Jovie Ann Ayers; step-grandchildren, Brittney Abraham, Todd Clanton, Adam Clanton; step- great grandchildren, Grady Jo Clanton and Maggie EmmiLee Clanton.
Dunaway Gardens set to return
Now that Coweta County commissioners have rezoned the last portion of the Dunaway Gardens property to Limited Use Historic, the Gardens will come full circle. Tena Clark and her business partner, Lynn Eden, purchased the property in 2021 and plan to return Dunaway Gardens to its original purpose, including a restaurant, theater and spa.
Newnan goes with Amwaste for solid waste
The Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider starting in 2023. The agreement will bring to an end the nine-month process that the city has undergone to get a new solid waste agreement for 2023 and beyond, after their existing contract with GFL Environmental terminates at the end of the 2022 calendar year.
Cashwell exhibit reception at Boyd Gallery Friday
The Boyd Gallery will hold a reception for an exhibit by acclaimed plein air painter Charles Cashwell on Friday, Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Cashwell’s art career began when, as a child, he became fascinated by a neighbor’s art studio. The...
Mr. Sudsy goes to school
Twelve years ago, Mr. Sudsy was born, but he didn’t get out of the Marynowski home until recently. Dr. Rachel Marynowski wrote her children’s book, “Mr. Sudsy Wudsy Soapy Boapy,” a dirty adventure, when she was in medical school. It was part of her life plan. Marynowski had two career goals growing up, she said.
LOST in Judgment
The recent article in the NTH lays out the quandary Coweta County has, primarily with the City of Newnan, in reaching an amicable agreement on the expenditure of the precious one-cent Local Option Sales Tax. The City of Newnan government has an unquenchable desire for high-density housing and has achieved...
In-car argument leads to kidnapping arrest
A LaGrange man was arrested on Sunday on charges of felony kidnapping on Interstate 85 after an argument with a woman in their car. A Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Darrick Durrett, 31, after law enforcement received a report of a woman inside an automobile that wanted to get out, but the driver would not let her.
Grantville Mill on the agenda again
After voting that Grantville’s Historic Preservation Commission overstepped its authority when denying a request to knock down part of a wall to allow machinery into the old Grantville mill, one councilman wants to go further and remove the building from the city’s historic district. The item was listed...
Five charged in suspected shoplifting ring
Five individuals are facing felony charges after reportedly stealing over $9,000 worth of merchandise from a local Home Depot. The incident occurred on Sept. 1 when authorities said the individuals walked into the store, put the items in a large tote, and then walked past all points of sale. The items were then loaded into a vehicle before leaving the area.
Pet of the Week: Tia
Tia is a gray tabby domestic shorthair with a sweet disposition. She can be a little timid at first but warms up very quickly to new people and other cats. Listed as a healthy five-month-old cat, Tia has been at the shelter since early August after being brought in as a stray from Main Street.
POW/MIA recognition day Friday
National POW/MIA Recognition Day will be observed on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Newnan. The ceremony will recognize and honor those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing from past conflicts. The ceremony will be similar to other...
