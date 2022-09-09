Read full article on original website
No, the Bears did not beat the 49ers because of the rain
In the aftermath of Sunday’s Bears upset win over the 49ers, it seemed many people wanted to talk more about the rain than the football game. In some circles, the Bears win was explained away by the weather. That’s just an excuse for Niners apologists, since each team played in the same elements, but the Bears did make extra preparations for the weather throughout the week.
The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
5 most important plays in Bears win over 49ers
When a team enters a game as a seven-point underdog, as the Bears did on Sunday when the 49ers came to Soldier Field, nearly everything needs to go right for that team to pull off the upset. Outside one bad interception, and one crazy towel penalty, the Bears played a very clean game. They won the turnover battle. They were far more disciplined than the Niners, committing only three penalties compared to San Francisco’s 12 penalties. None of the Bears penalties came on offense, so they never put themselves behind the sticks. There were many moments which contributed to the win, but when the Bears look back at the tape, the following plays will stand out as big reasons why they came away with the win on Sunday.
Enemy Intel: What to expect from Packers in Week 2
As we turn the page from Week 1 to Week 2 in the NFL it’s time to begin looking at the Bears’ next opponent, the Green Bay Packers. The Bears obviously know a lot about the Packers, so it’s a very familiar matchup. However, there have been enough changes to the Team Up North that will add new wrinkles to Sunday’s game. Here’s an initial look at what to expect from the Packers, on offense and defense.
Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
Justin Fields' playmaking paves way for Bears win
It’s been said time and time again, but it bears repeating on the heels of the Bears’ 19-10 upset win over the 49ers: Justin Fields’ playmaking prowess has the ability to elevate the play of the entire offense. He does things we’ve never seen a Bears quarterback before. He’s a true dual threat who can make something from nothing with his legs. He can place deep balls with precision for home run plays. He’s got the “it” factor. And his presence alone raises the confidence of all his teammates.
Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1
Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?. According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.
The Bears went into Week 1 as touchdown underdogs against a perennial title contender in the San Francisco 49ers. To the shock of some (not this writer or his co-hosts of the Under Center Podcast), the Bears got the 49ers at the perfect time and pulled off the upset with help from a Chicago downpour.
