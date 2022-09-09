ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

No, the Bears did not beat the 49ers because of the rain

In the aftermath of Sunday’s Bears upset win over the 49ers, it seemed many people wanted to talk more about the rain than the football game. In some circles, the Bears win was explained away by the weather. That’s just an excuse for Niners apologists, since each team played in the same elements, but the Bears did make extra preparations for the weather throughout the week.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass

The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NFL field has the worst playing surface?

Getting hurt while playing football is inevitable. With large, strong bodies flying around the field, it only makes sense that players suffer injuries every game. But perhaps the worst way to get hurt is when the playing surface, rather than an actual player, delivers the blow. In Week 1 of...
NBC Sports Chicago

5 most important plays in Bears win over 49ers

When a team enters a game as a seven-point underdog, as the Bears did on Sunday when the 49ers came to Soldier Field, nearly everything needs to go right for that team to pull off the upset. Outside one bad interception, and one crazy towel penalty, the Bears played a very clean game. They won the turnover battle. They were far more disciplined than the Niners, committing only three penalties compared to San Francisco’s 12 penalties. None of the Bears penalties came on offense, so they never put themselves behind the sticks. There were many moments which contributed to the win, but when the Bears look back at the tape, the following plays will stand out as big reasons why they came away with the win on Sunday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Enemy Intel: What to expect from Packers in Week 2

As we turn the page from Week 1 to Week 2 in the NFL it’s time to begin looking at the Bears’ next opponent, the Green Bay Packers. The Bears obviously know a lot about the Packers, so it’s a very familiar matchup. However, there have been enough changes to the Team Up North that will add new wrinkles to Sunday’s game. Here’s an initial look at what to expect from the Packers, on offense and defense.
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game

Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast

The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
NBC Sports Chicago

How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team

A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields' playmaking paves way for Bears win

It’s been said time and time again, but it bears repeating on the heels of the Bears’ 19-10 upset win over the 49ers: Justin Fields’ playmaking prowess has the ability to elevate the play of the entire offense. He does things we’ve never seen a Bears quarterback before. He’s a true dual threat who can make something from nothing with his legs. He can place deep balls with precision for home run plays. He’s got the “it” factor. And his presence alone raises the confidence of all his teammates.
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the ManningCast schedule in 2022?

Football’s First Family is back Monday night for season two of the ManningCast, a special edition of Monday Night Football starring Peyton and Eli Manning. This season’s schedule features 10 games -- nine regular season matchups and one playoff game. The show debuted last season on ESPN to...
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears o-line had one of best performances of Week 1

Bears fans knew the team's offensive line produced a solid performance on Sunday against the 49ers. But, did they know it was one of the league's best?. According to a chart cross-referencing ESPN's offensive line win rate and PFF's model, the Bears had one of the best offensive line performances of the week, if not the best.
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add on defensive line

Finally, the 2022 NFL season began and entertained us with blowouts and upsets during its initial week. So far, no coaches have been fired and even though half the league's teams are winners, the losing half still believes it has a chance to be better. And we're going to use...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

