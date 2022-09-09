Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in Broncos debut

DENVER ( KDVR ) – At long last, the NFL season is here! Football is back and there is new hope and optimism across the Rocky Mountains. A new owner, a new head coach and a new quarterback are in place for the Denver Broncos.

Each week, we will set you up for the upcoming Broncos game on ‘the Orange and Blue Report.’

This week, we set the table for the 2022 Broncos season and their opening matchup in Seattle against the Seahawks.

Coaching debut for Nathaniel Hackett (KDVR)

Boo or Cheer Wilson (KDVR)

Join our team at the Orange and Blue Report – Arran Andersen, Bruce Haertl, Taylor Kilgore, and Myck Miller – along with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.