West Palm Beach renter gets air conditioner fixed after contacting Contact 5
Lys Joseph said his family of seven, including his six-year-old granddaughter, were living in their West Palm Beach apartment since Aug. 19 without air conditioning. He said the unit stopped working and that maintenance crews from the apartment complex couldn't fix it. “They tell me they can’t find a piece...
Palm Beach County commissioners approve $10M housing package
Palm Beach County just got a $10 million boost to tackle the affordable housing crisis. It was one of the items county commissioners addressed in their Tuesday meeting. The money comes from a state program that helps low-income families with dollars needed to buy a home or make much-needed repairs.
Major development project moves forward in rural Martin County
A plan for smart growth or a gateway to urban sprawl?. Those are the competing arguments after Martin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new zoning designation. The first site to get the go-ahead is 1,500 acres north of Bridge Road and east of Interstate 95. After seven months of...
New transportation-themed mural installed in downtown West Palm Beach
A new mural installed in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach is highlighting multi-modal transportation diversity and community. Located at the corner of Datura Street and Olive Avenue, the colorful and dynamic, two-sided mural features multi-modal transportation with people of all ages and abilities. Artist Eduardo Mendieta, completed the...
Hundreds of teachers waiting to be cleared to work in Palm Beach County schools
Hundreds of potential teachers and other school staff members are held up and waiting to work in Palm Beach County public schools. A backlog in the human resources clearance process is leaving qualified employees hanging in the balance and compounding the teacher shortage problem. School district leaders said they would...
211 crisis line sees increase in calls in Palm Beach County
The 211 crisis line is reporting an increase in calls and that suicide deaths are on the rise in Palm Beach County. But there is help out there for people having those dark thoughts. For people like Gary Kimble, he said he battled a severe drug and alcohol addiction that...
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October
During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm Beach is running this month...
Flavor Martin County
Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat. Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT. As people...
Man wanted for video voyeurism at department store near West Palm Beach
Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for recording a woman in a dressing room at department store near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Sept. 6 at the Kohl’s in the 8700 block of Southern Boulevard.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck
Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning. The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway. One frequent biker, Tracy Mullane, said she stopped biking at this intersection after numerous near-miss experiences....
Mulch fire continues to burn after 18 days in Port St. Lucie
A mulch fire has been burning in Port St. Lucie for 18 days. The now 28-acre blaze started on Aug. 25 due to a lightning strike. The fire near Glades Cutoff Rd. and Range Line Rd. will likely need to burn itself out, according to St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Nate Spera.
'Rural Lifestyle' plan passes in Martin County
A controversial new zoning designation was approved by Martin County commissioners. After a full day of public hearings and comments, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the "rural lifestyle" zoning designation. It would allow development on about 12,000 acres adjacent to the current urban services boundary. This was a drastically...
Boil water advisory issued for Palm City after water main break
Martin County Utilities issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening for Palm City residents after a water main break. Crews are working to repair the break but did not specify where it occurred. As a precautionary measure — once the water has been restored — officials said impacted residents and...
Florida does not require landlords to provide, maintain air conditioning
Every morning for the past three and a half weeks, Lys Joseph props open the front door to his West Palm Beach apartment. “It’s to make a little bit of air circulate in the house,” said Joseph. His living room fan is always on. However, the air conditioning...
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train
Brightline has been bringing Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles closer together since they first started dating. Now it’s uniting them in holy matrimony. The South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale. "This was probably not how...
Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15
A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County. The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a...
Portion of road washes away in Indiantown
Drivers in Martin County should be aware of a traffic alert impacting a road in Indiantown. The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday closed a portion of Allapattah Road at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard after a portion of the road collapsed and washed away. Warfield Boulevard has not been...
Unsolved hit-and-run cases mounting in Martin County
Unsolved hit-and-run cases are mounting in Martin County. The problem is becoming so bad, the Martin County Sheriff's Office has now assigned a detective exclusively to trying to solve more cases that might otherwise not get as much attention. It could cause damage that's no more than a scratch, but...
Palm Beach County rapper Vanilla Ice surprises community marching band
A community band hoping to make a big trip overseas received a big surprise on Tuesday. The Sounds of Success Community Marching Band is trying to raise enough money to fly to London for Band Week in June of 2023. They're the only community band in the country invited to the prestigious event.
Palm Beach County school mourns loss of 5-year-old boy found dead in waterway
It was an emotional day Monday at the Palm Beach County school where a 5-year-old boy — who was found dead in a waterway over the weekend — attended. Dahud Jolicoeur, who had autism and was non-verbal, was found dead in a waterway near his home in Royal Palm Beach, a few hours after he went missing.
