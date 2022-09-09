ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach County commissioners approve $10M housing package

Palm Beach County just got a $10 million boost to tackle the affordable housing crisis. It was one of the items county commissioners addressed in their Tuesday meeting. The money comes from a state program that helps low-income families with dollars needed to buy a home or make much-needed repairs.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Major development project moves forward in rural Martin County

A plan for smart growth or a gateway to urban sprawl?. Those are the competing arguments after Martin County commissioners on Tuesday approved a new zoning designation. The first site to get the go-ahead is 1,500 acres north of Bridge Road and east of Interstate 95. After seven months of...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
New transportation-themed mural installed in downtown West Palm Beach

A new mural installed in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach is highlighting multi-modal transportation diversity and community. Located at the corner of Datura Street and Olive Avenue, the colorful and dynamic, two-sided mural features multi-modal transportation with people of all ages and abilities. Artist Eduardo Mendieta, completed the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner. The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie. Flavor Palm Beach is running this month...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Flavor Martin County

Manatee released into North Palm Beach canal after 7-month rehabilitation. A Florida manatee that eluded wildlife officials for weeks and spent months in rehabilitation is back in its habitat. Man shot with BB gun during political rally in Boynton Beach. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT. As people...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist, Delray Beach landscaping truck

Delray Beach police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday morning. The collision was reported at around 11:30 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway. One frequent biker, Tracy Mullane, said she stopped biking at this intersection after numerous near-miss experiences....
DELRAY BEACH, FL
'Rural Lifestyle' plan passes in Martin County

A controversial new zoning designation was approved by Martin County commissioners. After a full day of public hearings and comments, commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the "rural lifestyle" zoning designation. It would allow development on about 12,000 acres adjacent to the current urban services boundary. This was a drastically...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Boil water advisory issued for Palm City after water main break

Martin County Utilities issued a boil water advisory Wednesday evening for Palm City residents after a water main break. Crews are working to repair the break but did not specify where it occurred. As a precautionary measure — once the water has been restored — officials said impacted residents and...
PALM CITY, FL
South Florida couple gets married on Brightline train

Brightline has been bringing Megan Michelle Gabelman and Jean-Phillipe Charles closer together since they first started dating. Now it’s uniting them in holy matrimony. The South Florida couple tied the knot Tuesday on a Brightline train traveling from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale. "This was probably not how...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15

A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County. The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with a...
BOCA RATON, FL
Portion of road washes away in Indiantown

Drivers in Martin County should be aware of a traffic alert impacting a road in Indiantown. The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Monday closed a portion of Allapattah Road at the intersection of Warfield Boulevard after a portion of the road collapsed and washed away. Warfield Boulevard has not been...
INDIANTOWN, FL
Unsolved hit-and-run cases mounting in Martin County

Unsolved hit-and-run cases are mounting in Martin County. The problem is becoming so bad, the Martin County Sheriff's Office has now assigned a detective exclusively to trying to solve more cases that might otherwise not get as much attention. It could cause damage that's no more than a scratch, but...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

