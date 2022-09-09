The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants.The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.That has to change, experts told The Daily Beast. And there are a lot of ways it could change, if we can focus our resources.Broadly effective nasal vaccines that offer long-term immunity. Universal vaccines that should work against present and future variants. Or, at...

