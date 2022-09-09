ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

Comments / 2

studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint

Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
SCIENCE
Fortune

COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds

If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair

A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants.The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.That has to change, experts told The Daily Beast. And there are a lot of ways it could change, if we can focus our resources.Broadly effective nasal vaccines that offer long-term immunity. Universal vaccines that should work against present and future variants. Or, at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration

Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection

Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
PHARMACEUTICALS

