Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
Phys.org
A new study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that COVID-19 was transmitted from bats
A new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions that the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak lies in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals. The study was led by Dr. Maya...
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
COVID has evolved to make you sicker quicker, new study finds
If you’d like to hurry up and get your next COVID illness over with, there’s good news for you. As the novel virus has evolved to become more transmissible and virulent, it’s also shortened its incubation period, according to a study out of two Beijing universities published Monday by the Journal of the American Medical Association. That means those who have been infected will experience symptoms more quickly (if they’re going to experience symptoms at all).
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
Drink This Popular Juice Everyday To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease
Interestingly, science shows that one way we might lessen our risk for heart disease may be as simple as adding one popular drink item to our breakfast table.
technologynetworks.com
How Hydrogen Peroxide Can Accelerate Nerve Repair
A new study has exploited the incredible regenerative capacity of the zebrafish to explore how hydrogen peroxide might be used to help repair wounds and damaged nerves. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS), was led by researchers at the University of Miami, including senior author Sandra Rieger. Rieger’s model of choice is the zebrafish (Danio rerio), a species of striped fish just a few centimeters in length that possess the uncanny ability to regenerate parts of their nervous system after damage.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Quickly Can You Get Infected With Omicron After An Exposure?
A new study reveals the average time it takes between infection and symptoms for recent COVID variants — and it's pretty fast.
What You Need To Know About The 'Tomato Flu' Virus
Tomato flu might be a variant of chikungunya because the high fever, painful joints, and rash are similar symptoms. Children have also reported nausea.
The top 3 most common Covid symptoms right now revealed
COVID rates crept up very rapidly at the beginning of the summer, with a 43 per cent spike in cases in June. However, the wave appears to have subsided across the whole Britian, with infections falling rapidly each week. The most recent data from the Office of National Statistics suggests...
Study shows this is the first symptom you’ll experience if you catch COVID-19
Researchers found the most common first symptom of COVID-19 cases. Conducted by the University of Southern California, the study determined the order in which the most common symptoms show up. “The order of the symptoms matter. Knowing that each illness progresses differently means that doctors can identify sooner whether someone...
Can you get a flu shot and COVID booster during the same visit? Here’s what to know
With the fall season just weeks away, you may wonder whether you can get your annual flu vaccine and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time. Flu season began this month, and now through October is a good time to get the seasonal shot for those 6 months and older, a Sept. 6 news release from the American Lung Association says.
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants.The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.That has to change, experts told The Daily Beast. And there are a lot of ways it could change, if we can focus our resources.Broadly effective nasal vaccines that offer long-term immunity. Universal vaccines that should work against present and future variants. Or, at...
What floating poop could tell you about your health — from diet to diseases, according to gastroenterologists
If you notice that your stool always floats in the toilet, it could be a sign that your body isn't properly digesting nutrients.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
'Not only bad medicine, it’s bad policy': Moderna receives FDA green light for COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant despite some experts saying the shot provides little additional protection
Moderna has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, the firm announced Wednesday. The jab is the first reformulated shot to receive the regulatory green light in the U.S. It has been approved for all adults aged 18 and older. Pfizer, Moderna's main competitor in the rollout of COVID-19 shots, is expected to receive similar approval soon as well.
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Comments / 2