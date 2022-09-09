Person of interest in Walmart parking lot killing arrested in Arkansas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Arkansas police arrested Anthony J. Perez, who is the person of interest in Sunday's killing of Casey Lewis in the Walmart parking lot in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive , according to Lafayette police.

Arkansas police arrested Perez on Friday in Little Rock on a Tippecanoe County warrant for escape, police said.

Police came into contact with Perez when he was in the downtown area and he was arrested without incident, police said.

Earlier this week, police named Perez as the person of interest who might have information about the shooting of Lewis in the parking lot about 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

Lewis, 33, died in aisle 6 of the parking lot, and a man matching Perez's description was seen running west from the scene, according to police.

Police have been searching for Perez since the shooting, and on Friday, Lafayette police thanked the community for its help in the investigation.

Prosecutors filed charges against Perez, 28, of Lafayette, on Tuesday, accusing him of escape for cutting off his community correction GPS ankle tracker on Sept. 1 . Prosecutors also charged him with being an habitual offender for previous convictions of battery, fraud and possession of meth.

There is a warrant for his arrest on those charges. He will have to be extradited from Arkansas back to Lafayette.

