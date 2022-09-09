ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal & Courier

Person of interest in Walmart parking lot killing arrested in Arkansas

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Arkansas police arrested Anthony J. Perez, who is the person of interest in Sunday's killing of Casey Lewis in the Walmart parking lot in the 4200 block of Commerce Drive , according to Lafayette police.

Arkansas police arrested Perez on Friday in Little Rock on a Tippecanoe County warrant for escape, police said.

Police came into contact with Perez when he was in the downtown area and he was arrested without incident, police said.

Earlier this week, police named Perez as the person of interest who might have information about the shooting of Lewis in the parking lot about 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

Lewis, 33, died in aisle 6 of the parking lot, and a man matching Perez's description was seen running west from the scene, according to police.

Police have been searching for Perez since the shooting, and on Friday, Lafayette police thanked the community for its help in the investigation.

Prosecutors filed charges against Perez, 28, of Lafayette, on Tuesday, accusing him of escape for cutting off his community correction GPS ankle tracker on Sept. 1 . Prosecutors also charged him with being an habitual offender for previous convictions of battery, fraud and possession of meth.

There is a warrant for his arrest on those charges. He will have to be extradited from Arkansas back to Lafayette.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Person of interest in Walmart parking lot killing arrested in Arkansas

Comments / 10

Clarissa Burge
5d ago

Why wasn't he picked up on Thursday for cutting his ankle bracelet off?!!! 3 days!🤬 Prayers for all evolved. so sad and could have been prevented!

Reply
6
BellaG
5d ago

This is getting worse. It's getting closer to home ! So much evil ! why can't people just be happy and love one another. What's the need to be rude , hateful .....people need to get help before it gets to the point.

Reply(4)
11
Dianna Scott
5d ago

I hope ge spends His life locked up he took her life he should forfeit his

Reply(1)
6
Related
THV11

Police: One person dead on Dahlia Drive, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on the 7300 block of Dahlia Drive. According to authorities, the incident happened around 3:43 a.m. as authorities found a Black male victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. Authorities encourage...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
wrtv.com

Man claims he accidentally shot woman in Lafayette Walmart parking lot

LAFAYETTE — The man charged with murder, stemming from a shooting that left a woman dead in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Lafayette says the shooting was accidental, according to court documents. Anthony J. Perez is charged with murder, attempted kidnapping, criminal confinement, unlawful possession of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Arkansas#Person Of Interest#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Commerce Drive
lincolnparishjournal.com

Deputy finds drugs on stop

An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
WREG

Police still searching for escaped Ark. convict

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for an Arkansas inmate who escaped from prison last month. Samuel Hartman was serving a life sentence after a jury found him guilty in the rape of a young girl. He escaped while on a work detail, and detectives said he had help escaping. By air, on foot and […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Search continues for inmate who escaped an Arkansas jail

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Law enforcement are still searching for a man who was being held at the Saline County Jail for a murder charge. Wuanya Smith escaped from jail around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. This is four days after he was arrested in Saline County on Sept. 7.   “He was awaiting extradition to […]
SALINE COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Man who escaped from Arkansas jail captured

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — An escaped inmate who has been accused of murder was captured by law enforcement, according to the Saline County Sheriff's Office. Wuanya Smith escaped from Saline County Detention Center around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. Police said he was being held on an active...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: September 13, 2022

600 block of W. McKinley St., disorderly conduct. Police were called to a residence where a juvenile was waving a knife at a family member. The juvenile attempted to grab one of the responding officer’s weapons and spat on three officers as he was being placed in handcuffs. He was taken to a hospital where a doctor determined nothing was wrong with him. He has not been charged for the incident.
STUTTGART, AR
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy