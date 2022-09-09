Remains of missing woman found in Brothersvalley Township

Remains found in Brothersvalley Township by law enforcement are that of a missing woman, Tammy Berkey, according to Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar.

"After an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway, Brothersvalley Township property andneighboring areas, human remains were discovered and sent for DNA verification. Laboratoryresults returned to PSP Somerset positively match that of the missing woman, Tammy Berkey," Metzgar said.

On Aug. 11, state troopers were called for a welfare check on Berkey.

Upon arrival, troopers encountered Berkey's sibling who also lived at the same residence. The troopers had a brief conversation with him and started looking around the home.

The sibling then went into a different room where he died by suicide. The troopers called EMS and administered medical attention; however, the man died, Metzgar said in a prior statement.

The case is still open. To provide any information about this case contact state police at 814-445-4104.

“While many questions have been answered, much work is left to do on this case," she said.

The following agencies participated in the effort: state police forensic services unit, K9 unit, drone and aviation units and Greensburg regional lab; Christian Aid Ministries Search & Rescue Team; Dennis Dirkmaat and Mercyhurst University Anthropology Team; Berlin Ambulance; Somerset County Search and Rescue Team, emergency services, Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team 400 and coroner's office; Federal Bureau of Investigation Recovery Team; and ForensicDX.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our many law-enforcement and search and rescue agencieswho worked tirelessly, days on end, to help bring peace to the family,” Metzgar said.