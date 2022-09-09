ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Drivers beware! Police search for thieves targeting Kia automobiles in Canton

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 5 days ago
CANTON – Canton police are searching for a group of thieves targeting Kia automobiles in the community.

Wednesday alone, four Kias were stolen without keys. Three of the vehicles were stolen from the city's southwest side from Clarendon, Arlington and Dartmouth Avenues.

Authorities around the country have reported a spike in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles as part of a TikTok challenge and a design flaw in some newer model cars made by Kia and Hyundai that make them easier to steal. Canton police had no comment regarding the social media challenge.

Tanner Kramer, 21, of Canton, was among the four Kia owners whose vehicles were taken Wednesday. At least two more Kia vehicles were stolen and recovered since Sept. 3, police records show.

He was notified by police Wednesday afternoon that his vehicle was located with damage to the ignition and rear passenger side.

"My car is still in the impound lot, and I don't where they found it," Kramer said, adding he's borrowing a relative's car until his vehicle is released by police.

Four Kia Optimas, one Kia Sportage, and one Kia Forte were reported stolen this month. Only one of the vehicles, a rental that was taken and later located, had the actual keys inside.

In most cases, the vehicle's ignition was reported damaged. Kramer has recently heard that vehicles were being stolen by use of USB chords.

Canton police have reported a 16% increase in vehicle thefts since last year.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

