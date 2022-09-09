In 2021 the Lehigh Valley Chamber held top-notch, back-to-business networking events at The Shelby and Shepherd Hills Golf Club to kick off the fall season of connections and mixing with like-minded business leaders. Back again, the Lehigh Valley Chamber invites the community to Rising River Brewing for an evening of live music, light snacks, friendly faces, and if you’re feeling up for it…wading in the Little Lehigh River! Swimsuits and water shoes are encouraged for wading. Kids are welcomed at this event as well!

MACUNGIE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO