Bethlehem, PA

ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE

OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
OLYPHANT, PA
Chamber on Tap at Rising River Brewing!

In 2021 the Lehigh Valley Chamber held top-notch, back-to-business networking events at The Shelby and Shepherd Hills Golf Club to kick off the fall season of connections and mixing with like-minded business leaders. Back again, the Lehigh Valley Chamber invites the community to Rising River Brewing for an evening of live music, light snacks, friendly faces, and if you’re feeling up for it…wading in the Little Lehigh River! Swimsuits and water shoes are encouraged for wading. Kids are welcomed at this event as well!
MACUNGIE, PA
Update on Northampton County Prison – September 12, 2022

The Director of Corrections reports that, as of September 12th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). There are no positive cases among NCP staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 477 inmates have tested positive; 476 have finished their quarantine periods or are...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
AREA BUSINESS RECEIVES NATIONAL ATTENTION | GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

Allentown, Pennsylvania —September 9, 2022—GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC, an agency certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in innovative leadership and team coaching for organizations, is proud to announce its acceptance onto the government procurement schedule, by the US General Services Administration (GSA). “The power of performance coaching is...
ALLENTOWN, PA
UNIVEST FINANCIAL® PRESENTS SECOND HARVEST WITH $2,500

Univest presents Second Harvest Food Bank with a $2,500 donation. Pictured (L to R: Ferrous; Mike Keim, president, Univest Bank and Trust Co.; Allison Czapp, associate executive director, Second Harvest Food Bank; Dawn Godshall, executive director, Community Action Lehigh Valley; and Betsy Roush, community relations manager, Univest Financial. September 12,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is Coming To Allentown December 16th!

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES 2022 WINTER TOUR: ‘THE GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS EVE – THE BEST OF TSO & MORE’. FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 | PPL CENTER | 3:00PM & 7:30PM. WITH SPECIALLY PRICED $29 TICKETS OFFERED FOR ONE WEEK ONLY*. Allentown, PA (September 12, 2022) – Multi-platinum, progressive rock group...
ALLENTOWN, PA

