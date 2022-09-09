Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Area Liquor Licenses Among Those in October Auction
HARRISBURG PA – Expired restaurant liquor licenses at three area establishments, one each in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are among a total of 21 licenses the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board intends to award in early November to the highest bidders, the agency indicated Wednesday (Sept. 7, 2022). In...
Why Ida’s remnants left the Vine Street Expressway under water
Over a year ago, the Vine Street Expressway, or I-676, looked more like a canal than the highway that runs through Center City. A depressed portion of the roadway filled like a bathtub with floodwaters from the swollen Schuylkill River, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the Philadelphia region. It took days for the highway, which connects I-95 and the Schuylkill Expressway, to fully reopen in both directions.
thevalleyledger.com
Schlossberg, Schweyer to host Sept. 16 town hall on PA Marijuana Pardon Project
ALLENTOWN, Sept. 12 – State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer will host a town hall with Pennsylvania Board of Pardons Secretary Celeste Trusty this Friday, Sept. 16 to discuss the new Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The lawmakers said the event – which starts at 3 p.m. at Resurrected...
Last outdoor dining tent in one Bucks County town could soon be gone
The township has not given a deadline for when the tent needs to come down. Kevin Glasson says he filed paperwork with the zoning board to make the tent permanent.
thevalleyledger.com
Chamber on Tap at Rising River Brewing!
In 2021 the Lehigh Valley Chamber held top-notch, back-to-business networking events at The Shelby and Shepherd Hills Golf Club to kick off the fall season of connections and mixing with like-minded business leaders. Back again, the Lehigh Valley Chamber invites the community to Rising River Brewing for an evening of live music, light snacks, friendly faces, and if you’re feeling up for it…wading in the Little Lehigh River! Swimsuits and water shoes are encouraged for wading. Kids are welcomed at this event as well!
thevalleyledger.com
ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE
OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – September 12, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of September 12th, there is one case of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). There are no positive cases among NCP staff. Since the start of the pandemic, 477 inmates have tested positive; 476 have finished their quarantine periods or are...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Lancaster Farming
Lawsuit: New Jersey Farmer Blocked From Harvesting
As the fall harvest ramps up, a New Jersey farmer says he is still trying to recover after not being allowed to bring in his 2019 crop. Matthew House of H&H Farm in Hillsborough is suing his former landlord, saying police were called to prevent him from harvesting his mature crop three years ago.
phillygoes2college.org
FREE PECO Gas Technician Training Program Starting 9/28
PECO has partnered with the Energy Coordinating Agency to provide career training for hiring Gas Technicians. This free program is open to residents in all five PECO regions. A high school diploma or GED is required. Details:. • Orientation: Thursday, September 28, 2022 at 9am. • Start Date: Monday, October...
Bucks County taking action against contractor alleged to have left behind trail of broken promises
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A local contractor is alleged to have left behind a trail of broken promises in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he allegedly owes homeowners thousands of dollars in connection to unfinished work. Now, Bucks County officials are taking action.This home is the headquarters of the Levittown-based company Advanced Fence Systems, but the company's owner, John Wiley never came to the door when Eyewitness News knocked Monday. "Do yourself a favor," Leslie Rothberg of Lower Makefield said. "Don't hire this company."Rothberg is one of several former customers who tell Eyewitness News that Wiley accepted thousands of dollars in...
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
thevalleyledger.com
AREA BUSINESS RECEIVES NATIONAL ATTENTION | GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract
Allentown, Pennsylvania —September 9, 2022—GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC, an agency certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in innovative leadership and team coaching for organizations, is proud to announce its acceptance onto the government procurement schedule, by the US General Services Administration (GSA). “The power of performance coaching is...
phillyvoice.com
Croydon man allegedly stole copper wire from decommissioned power plants
A Bucks County man allegedly broke into shuttered, coal-fired, power plants in the Philadelphia region and stole copper wire in order to sell it at scrap yards, prosecutors said. Michael Garrison, 43, of Croydon, began targeting the decommissioned plants for scrap metal in 2018. He allegedly broke into Titus Station...
thevalleyledger.com
BOSCOLA ANNOUNCES $2,612,200 IN STATE FUNDING TO AID CONSERVATION AND RECREATION PROJECTS IN THE LEHIGH VALLEY
Bethlehem (September 6, 2022) – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has awarded a total of $2,612,200 in Recreation and Conservation grants through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) to aid local projects throughout the Lehigh Valley. “The Lehigh...
Bucks County, Surrounding Areas See Influx of New Yorkers Moving In, Changing Median Household Income
The trend has caused a positive uptick in real estate prices and wealth indexes in Bucks County. Bucks County is one of several areas near Philadelphia that has been seeing an influx of New York natives moving in over the last few years. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the trend for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
N.J. motorcycle rider dies at St. Luke’s after crash, Lehigh County coroner says
A 74-year-old motorcycle rider from Hunterdon County died late Saturday afternoon at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill after a crash hours earlier in the New Jersey county’s Alexandria Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Daniel A. Dean, of the Whitehouse Station section of Readington Township, was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg Police to take 'zero tolerance approach' in enforcing curfew for kids under 18
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - If you have a child under 18 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, listen up. Changes are coming. "Safety is our main concern," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni. The Phillipsburg Police Department says children under 18 cannot be on public streets, highways, alleys, parks, or any other public places...
