Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
Sutter County man allegedly caught with pipe bombs pleads not guilty
Above: Jeffrey Dickerson booking photo | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was arrested on numerous charges after pipe bombs and a gun were reportedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He has since pleaded not guilty. Late on the night of September 4, a...
Detectives Arrest Suspect Wanted for Robberies and Grand Theft
On September 8, 2022 Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested Jaron Silva, 22, who was wanted for robbery and grand theft related to three separate incidents that occurred in August and early September. In these incidents, Silva ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and when the victims arrived to complete the delivery, Silva stole the cannabis from them. In one robbery, he was reported to have brandished a firearm.
NET-5 Makes Arrest Related to Yuba City Walmart Shooting
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – NET-5 agents, in their follow-up investigation of the August 30th arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead in the Yuba City Walmart parking lot for alleged cocaine sales, served a search warrant yesterday at 2 residences, “believed to be under the dominion and control” of Halstead’s suspected supplier. That person was identified as 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop, according to a YCPD release, whose officers assisted in the execution of the search warrant – one in the 300 block of Grant Way, the other in the 1700 block of Hunt Street.
Placer County man accused of illegally entering emergency zone, burglarizing home
Above: Logan Gross arrest | Placer County Sheriff’s Office. A Placer County man was recently arrested after allegedly posing as a contractor, unlawfully entering an emergency zone, and burglarizing a residence. On the afternoon of September 8th, deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress report in the Parkwood Court area of...
Parolee Captured in Yuba City: AR-15 Recovered
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports a Saturday night B-Graveyard officer saw a pickup run the stop sign at Live Oak Boulevard & Northgate Drive, attempted to pull him over, however, he sped off. The pursuit ended when 31-year-old Michael Roseveare – a convicted felon and...
Lincoln Police record driver going 103 mph on city streets
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said they recorded a driver travelling 48 mph over the posted speed limit on a city street. The police department said the driver was recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph on a section of McBean Park Drive that has a posted speed limit […]
Delta Shores customers want more security after attempted catalytic converter theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif — South Sacramento resident Aimee Widder Wright says she's been a shopper at the Delta Shore shopping center since it opened in Sept. 2017. But after photos reportedly showing an attempted catalytic converter theft in a parking lot at the shopping center recently went viral, Wright says she now has second thoughts about the security.
1 killed, 3 hurt after Galt shooting that stemmed from disagreement, police say
GALT, Calif. — One man was killed and three other people were injured Monday evening after a shooting in the Galt area of Sacramento County, officials said. Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski told KCRA 3 officers went to the 200 block of McFarland Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. There, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Officers tried transporting him to the hospital, but he died before making it.
Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest in Stockton
Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield. The suspects fled into a residence, and officers arrested them without incident. A search warrant for the home was authored, and several firearms were recovered. Arrested were Damarea Mckenzie, 21, and Dimitrius Wilkins, 30, for evading, and Raymond Rivera, 35, for weapons charges.”
Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia
BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
Patrons at Roseville mall mistake falling tables for gunshots after fight, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department says reports of an active shooter at the Galleria mall were unfounded. Police spokesperson Rob Baquera told ABC10 that a fight broke out at the mall's food court, which resulted in tables being knocked over. In a message to ABC10, Baquera said the...
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Involves Three Vehicles
A Sacramento hit-and-run accident with resulting injuries occurred on September 12 that involved three vehicles. The collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. along east Nichols Avenue near 18th Avenue. The police incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that an Acura and Chrysler 300 remained at the scene, while the third driver in a silver vehicle fled.
Bay Area rapper Kafani receives 87 months for multi-million fraud scheme
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area rapper Kafani was among six people sentenced to prison for a loan fraud and identity theft scheme, the United State Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Hicks, who also goes by the names Mark Hicks and Amir Rashad, was sentenced to 87 months in prison for his role in the […]
Multiple vehicles impounded and arrests made in sideshow crackdown effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 30 vehicles were impounded and five arrests were made in an sideshow crackdown effort in the Sacramento area this weekend. Aerial footage released Monday by the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations showed sideshows across the area and police catching up to suspected participants afterward. The impounded vehicles and arrests were […]
Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo
VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m. Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425, or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police
ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
Beloved Vallejo coach shot while trying to break up fight outside high school
Friends of the victim have identified him to ABC7 News as Joseph Pastrana, a local athletic coach they say is beloved in the Vallejo community.
El Dorado County man sentenced to 30 years to life for child molestation
“On August 5, 2022, the Honorable Mark Ralphs sentenced Jim Westensee to 30 years to life after he pled guilty to molesting two minors. Westensee, 64, had been a dear family friend and grandfather figure to the minors’ entire family. During the sentencing hearing, very impactful statements read by...
