ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
FOX40

Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacpd.org

Detectives Arrest Suspect Wanted for Robberies and Grand Theft

On September 8, 2022 Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested Jaron Silva, 22, who was wanted for robbery and grand theft related to three separate incidents that occurred in August and early September. In these incidents, Silva ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and when the victims arrived to complete the delivery, Silva stole the cannabis from them. In one robbery, he was reported to have brandished a firearm.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Manteca, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
kubaradio.com

NET-5 Makes Arrest Related to Yuba City Walmart Shooting

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – NET-5 agents, in their follow-up investigation of the August 30th arrest of 24-year-old Jakiem Gerard Halstead in the Yuba City Walmart parking lot for alleged cocaine sales, served a search warrant yesterday at 2 residences, “believed to be under the dominion and control” of Halstead’s suspected supplier. That person was identified as 46-year-old Rayshon Bishop, according to a YCPD release, whose officers assisted in the execution of the search warrant – one in the 300 block of Grant Way, the other in the 1700 block of Hunt Street.
YUBA CITY, CA
kubaradio.com

Parolee Captured in Yuba City: AR-15 Recovered

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Yuba City Police Department reports a Saturday night B-Graveyard officer saw a pickup run the stop sign at Live Oak Boulevard & Northgate Drive, attempted to pull him over, however, he sped off. The pursuit ended when 31-year-old Michael Roseveare – a convicted felon and...
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Lincoln Police record driver going 103 mph on city streets

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department said they recorded a driver travelling 48 mph over the posted speed limit on a city street. The police department said the driver was recorded at speeds of more than 100 mph on a section of McBean Park Drive that has a posted speed limit […]
LINCOLN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebt#Looting#Atms#Sacramento Valley#Fraud#Atm#Bank Of America Ebt#Manteca Police Department
KCRA.com

1 killed, 3 hurt after Galt shooting that stemmed from disagreement, police say

GALT, Calif. — One man was killed and three other people were injured Monday evening after a shooting in the Galt area of Sacramento County, officials said. Galt Police Chief Brian Kalinowski told KCRA 3 officers went to the 200 block of McFarland Street around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun. There, they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds. Officers tried transporting him to the hospital, but he died before making it.
GALT, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest in Stockton

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield. The suspects fled into a residence, and officers arrested them without incident. A search warrant for the home was authored, and several firearms were recovered. Arrested were Damarea Mckenzie, 21, and Dimitrius Wilkins, 30, for evading, and Raymond Rivera, 35, for weapons charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Domestic violence suspect arrested after highway chase from Sacramento to Benicia

BENICIA -- One person is in custody after a police chase ended in Benicia Tuesday.The chase began in Sacramento after police responded to a domestic violence call on the 3300 block of W Street, according to Sacramento police. Officers found the suspect in a vehicle in the area of Alhambra Street and L Street and the suspect fled.California Highway Patrol officers picked up the pursuit as it headed west along Interstate Highways 80 and 680.The chase ended at the intersection of E. Second St. and Park Road just off Highway 680 where Benicia police officers made the stop. Police said the suspect who was arrested had two outstanding felony warrants.
BENICIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Involves Three Vehicles

A Sacramento hit-and-run accident with resulting injuries occurred on September 12 that involved three vehicles. The collision occurred around 6:15 p.m. along east Nichols Avenue near 18th Avenue. The police incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that an Acura and Chrysler 300 remained at the scene, while the third driver in a silver vehicle fled.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple vehicles impounded and arrests made in sideshow crackdown effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 30 vehicles were impounded and five arrests were made in an sideshow crackdown effort in the Sacramento area this weekend. Aerial footage released Monday by the California Highway Patrol’s Air Operations showed sideshows across the area and police catching up to suspected participants afterward. The impounded vehicles and arrests were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m.  Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425,  or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy