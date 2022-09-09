Read full article on original website
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
wdhn.com
Enterprise woman charged following a string of burglaries in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On the morning of September 12th, Dothan police were called to the scene of a burglary off East Cottonwood Road. This came as a string of vehicle break-ins were reported throughout the city. After a short investigation, police were able to track all of the...
tallasseetribune.com
Manhunt ends in Elmore County
An attempted traffic stop lead to a manhunt in Elmore County Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a trooper within the. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
alabamanews.net
Elmore County manhunt ends Tuesday with Prattville man under arrest
A Prattville man has been arrested after a manhunt for nearly two hours ended in Elmore County. Troopers say the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A trooper with the Highway Patrol Division pulled over the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Wise, near the intersection of Alabama 143 and Alabama 14 in Elmore County.
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers Co. deputies discuss arrest of I-85 shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - New details on the shooting spree on Interstate-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month. Tonight four Chambers County deputies were recognized for their part in arresting the suspect. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before Jerel Brown was taken into custody, eyewitnesses spotted him...
selmasun.com
Suspect wanted in Union Springs homicide, reward offered by CrimeStoppers
A suspect in a homicide that occurred last month in Union Springs is being sought for questioning by authorities, with a $1,000 reward being offered by Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. According to CrimeStoppers' website the suspect is a Black male named Rashaad Williams, also going by the nickname Nefew Rashaad. On...
Arrest made in deadly Forestside Drive shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive that happened Monday evening. According to officials, Jonathan Thompson, age 25, has been arrested in connection to the killing of 25-year-old Zachary Castellow. Police said Castellow was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Forestside […]
Murder suspect arrested following fatal stabbing in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A suspect has been arrested following a fatal stabbing that left one dead in Phenix City. According to authorities, officers responded to the L.P. Stough Apartments on Sunday, where they found Mendel King, 47, unresponsive and not breathing from an apparent stab wound. Joanne Paige, 46, was subsequently taken into […]
WTVM
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
alabamanews.net
Motorcyclist killed in accident on I-85 identified
Montgomery police have identified the motorcyclist killed in an accident on I-85 Monday. Officers were called to I-85 NB near Ann Street just after 11 a.m. in regards to a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Michael Bonicelli, of Prattville, was pronounced dead...
Troy Messenger
Troy PD’s CrimeStopper Officer of the Year awarded
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting Central Alabama CrimeStoppers presented their Troy Police Department 2021 CrimeStopper Officer of the Year to Lt. Joseph Donofrio. Donofrio was awarded with special recognition at the council meeting along with a trophy and gift back from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr described an incident that Donofrio responded to on Aug. 30, 2020, in his recommendation for the award.
Alabama attempted murder suspect captured in woods after manhunt
An Alabama attempted murder suspect was apprehended Friday following a massive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said. Several units from various divisions of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a request around 7 a.m. Friday from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office to help in the manhunt for an attempted murder suspect, according to ALEA.
WTVM
Family of 19-year-old speaks after her deadly crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 19-year-old Aleyiah Donald had just left her sister’s birthday party when an alert was sent to her mother’s phone. “I was leaving out of the complex, and life 360 went off on my phone,” says Aleyiah’s mother, India Donald. The alert is through an app where families can track one another. Usually she says she ignores the alerts, but she knew this time it was different.
WSFA
Teen dies after Lowndes County interstate crash
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Friday afternoon crash in Lowndes County has claimed the life of a teen, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Sunday. ALEA said the 18-year-old was driving a car that was stopped on Interstate 65, about 10 miles south of Hope Hull, when the vehicle was struck by an SUV. The teen was transported to a local hospital and later died, troopers said.
WSFA
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
"I Need People To Help Me," Alabama Mother Pleads In Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Daughter
20-year-old Lakira Goldsmith, nicknamed Pigg by her family, is a loving mother to a two-year-old son. She lived in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road in Montgomery, Alabama. On November 28, 2018, Lakira left her house. Her grandmother spoke with her briefly before she left, but Lakira never returned.
Court records show man killed by Columbus police officer had a 2018 felony gun conviction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man shot to death Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus Police officer had a previous conviction on gun charges. Reginald Lamont Grant II, age 30, of Columbus was killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting in the 4200 block of Earline Avenue, according to the Georgia Bureau of […]
Alabama man’s homicide case re-instated after Supreme Court overturns “year-and-a-day rule”
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery, Alabama, man’s 2017 homicide case has been re-instated after the “year-and-a-day rule,” which only allowed homicide prosecutions if the victim died within a year and a day of the crime, was overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. “By the Supreme Court’s denial of […]
Montgomery police investigating early morning fatal shooting
Montgomery police say a man was shot to death early this morning. Major Saba Coleman said the incident happened at about 4:10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Police and medics responded to a call of a person shot. They found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Historic church and cemetery restoration project underway in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Uchee Chapel Methodist Church and its cemetery sits on what was once called the historic Old Federal Road now known as Russell County Road 22. What currently stands was constructed in 1859. Services were actively held at the church for 130 years until 1989. So,...
