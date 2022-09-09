Read full article on original website
Related
douglas.co.us
Daniels Park Road (from US 85 to Castle Pines Parkway) Construction Project
During 2022, Daniels Park Road between Highway 85 and W. Castle Pines Parkway will be repaved as part of the County’s annual street maintenance program. The project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2022, in order for:. CDOT to complete the installation of the traffic signal planned for...
douglas.co.us
Give your input on the future of Lincoln Avenue
Get a first glimpse at plans to improve Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street during a public meeting later this month at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You can view current project information and provide comments in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., or watch the presentation online. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and the link to join virtually is https://us06web.zoom.us/s/81064517053.
douglas.co.us
Get to know your tailor-made Douglas County Health Department
Your new health department is inspired by you – a community that is continually ranked among the healthiest in the nation. With a philosophy of providing information so you can make the best decisions for yourself and your family, the Douglas County Health Department fully launches by the end of this year.
douglas.co.us
Sept. 13 Message from the Board of Douglas County Commissioners
The Board of Douglas County Commissioners has issued the following statement regarding an incident that occurred during Douglas County PrideFest on August 27, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, organized by Castle Rock Pride. “We have reviewed community input, as well as information provided by Castle Rock Pride. We convened again...
