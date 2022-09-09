Get a first glimpse at plans to improve Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street during a public meeting later this month at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You can view current project information and provide comments in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., or watch the presentation online. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and the link to join virtually is https://us06web.zoom.us/s/81064517053.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO