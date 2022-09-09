ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
kusi.com

Adoption fees waved for all adult dogs at the SD Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you have been considering a new family pet, now is the perfect time!. Shelter space for adult dogs has been rapidly filling through the end of the summer months, so the San Diego Humane Society announced it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7-months and older through Sunday, Sept. 18.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar this Sunday, Sept. 18

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Del Mar dog beach will be packed this Sunday, Sept. 18 for Helen Woodward’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon starting at 8 a.m. Spectators are welcome to set up camp on the beach and watch all 70 surfing dogs compete for “Top Surf Dog”.
DEL MAR, CA
kusi.com

Wounded Warrior Homes celebrates 10 years serving San Diego Veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes is celebrating 10 years of serving the Veteran community of San Diego. On September 14, 2012, Wounded Warrior Homes moved their first wounded veteran into housing. The non-profit has since helped move hundreds of Veterans with PTSD, injury, and other ailments out of unsuitable living conditions and into transitional housing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SDPD Crisis Intervention Program calls for volunteers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department Crisis Intervention Program is in need of volunteers to help fellow San Diegans through traumatic experiences. The Crisis Intervention Program was created three decades ago to create short-term emotional support and logistical problem solving for individuals have gone through or are going through traumatic experiences.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Vaccines
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Pets & Animals
San Diego County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
Local
California Vaccines
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
kusi.com

Boys to Men Mentoring Network kicks off 100 Wave Challenge

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Surfers of all ages and cultures gathered at Bird’s Surf Shed on Tuesday Sept. 13 to celebrate the official kick-off of the 13-th annual 100 wave challenge. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by former surfing world champion and besting-selling author Shaun Tomson as he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego County “secretly” using City of El Cajon motel rooms as homeless shelters

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinarian#Mexico#Tijuana#Cat#Dog#Aspca#Mexivet Express
kusi.com

The ‘Sexy Streets’ initiative brings repair to Clairemont’s Limerick Ave

CLAIRMONT MESA (KUSI) – San Diego streets are getting a much-needed makeover through Mayor Todd Gloria’s road repair project is called the “Sexy Streets” initiative. Some roads in San Diego haven’t had a fresh pave in decades. Many Clairemont residents are thrilled by the initiative, and happy to see the repaving of Limerick Ave.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

STAR/PAL receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – STAR/PAL is a local San Diego organization with the mission of bringing youth and law enforcement together. This upcoming weekend they are being honored for their efforts with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. CEO of STAR/PAL Claire Lebeau joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Humane Society urges Gov. Newsom to sign SB 879

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society is urging Gov. Newsom to sign Senate Bill 879, which would ban toxicological testing on dogs and cats. (Above) KUSI’s Hunter Sowards went live at the San Diego Humane Society with the details. (Below) KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

AB 2098 would ban spread of COVID-19 “misinformation” by licensed physicians

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are laws in place to protect patients against unprofessional conduct by licensed physicians. AB 2098, recently passed by both the State Assembly and State Senate, would qualify spreading COVID-19 misinformation as unprofessional conduct. The parameters for misinformation regarding the pandemic are widely debated, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
kusi.com

“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

New homeless shelter to house up to 150 in Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is opening its newest homeless shelter in the Midway District Monday, Sept. 12. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the Rosecrans shelter that will soon house up to 150 people. The new shelter is being made available after multiple homeless issues were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Automotive Museum seeking volunteers to assist as docents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Automotive Museum is seeking volunteers to assist as docents and with other special projects. The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, is seeking volunteers to support a variety of activities and events, including its upcoming signature event in October, “THE Party in the Park”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Support local businesses: Sunny Side Kitchen

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local mom and pop diner in North County has been a community staple and continues to win awards and attract hundreds of happy Yelp reviews. The diner features breakfasts, sandwiches, soups and sweets. Kacey McKinnon went live at Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido highlighting...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Redevelopment in Mission Valley set to change local landscape

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A redevelopment project is underway in Mission Valley that is set to change the area’s landscape. Riverwalk San Diego is striving to establish a “Live, Work, Play” neighborhood that fulfills San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. KUSI’s Jason Austell joined former City...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy