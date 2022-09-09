Read full article on original website
Adoption fees waved for all adult dogs at the SD Humane Society
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you have been considering a new family pet, now is the perfect time!. Shelter space for adult dogs has been rapidly filling through the end of the summer months, so the San Diego Humane Society announced it will waive all adoption fees for dogs 7-months and older through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar this Sunday, Sept. 18
DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Del Mar dog beach will be packed this Sunday, Sept. 18 for Helen Woodward’s Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon starting at 8 a.m. Spectators are welcome to set up camp on the beach and watch all 70 surfing dogs compete for “Top Surf Dog”.
Wounded Warrior Homes celebrates 10 years serving San Diego Veterans
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The local nonprofit Wounded Warrior Homes is celebrating 10 years of serving the Veteran community of San Diego. On September 14, 2012, Wounded Warrior Homes moved their first wounded veteran into housing. The non-profit has since helped move hundreds of Veterans with PTSD, injury, and other ailments out of unsuitable living conditions and into transitional housing.
SDPD Crisis Intervention Program calls for volunteers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Police Department Crisis Intervention Program is in need of volunteers to help fellow San Diegans through traumatic experiences. The Crisis Intervention Program was created three decades ago to create short-term emotional support and logistical problem solving for individuals have gone through or are going through traumatic experiences.
Boys to Men Mentoring Network kicks off 100 Wave Challenge
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Surfers of all ages and cultures gathered at Bird’s Surf Shed on Tuesday Sept. 13 to celebrate the official kick-off of the 13-th annual 100 wave challenge. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was joined by former surfing world champion and besting-selling author Shaun Tomson as he...
Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.
San Diego County “secretly” using City of El Cajon motel rooms as homeless shelters
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
San Diego apple harvest floored by storm winds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tropical Storm Kay swept high winds across San Diego County last week, leaving a wake of semi-destruction in its path. Roger Hedgecock, radio talk show host, politician, and farmer at Volcan Valley Apple Farm, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the affect high winds and rain had on the orchard. According to Hedgecock, at least half of this season’s harvest was floored by the winds.
The ‘Sexy Streets’ initiative brings repair to Clairemont’s Limerick Ave
CLAIRMONT MESA (KUSI) – San Diego streets are getting a much-needed makeover through Mayor Todd Gloria’s road repair project is called the “Sexy Streets” initiative. Some roads in San Diego haven’t had a fresh pave in decades. Many Clairemont residents are thrilled by the initiative, and happy to see the repaving of Limerick Ave.
STAR/PAL receives FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – STAR/PAL is a local San Diego organization with the mission of bringing youth and law enforcement together. This upcoming weekend they are being honored for their efforts with the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award. CEO of STAR/PAL Claire Lebeau joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to...
San Diego Humane Society urges Gov. Newsom to sign SB 879
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Humane Society is urging Gov. Newsom to sign Senate Bill 879, which would ban toxicological testing on dogs and cats. (Above) KUSI’s Hunter Sowards went live at the San Diego Humane Society with the details. (Below) KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined...
AB 2098 would ban spread of COVID-19 “misinformation” by licensed physicians
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are laws in place to protect patients against unprofessional conduct by licensed physicians. AB 2098, recently passed by both the State Assembly and State Senate, would qualify spreading COVID-19 misinformation as unprofessional conduct. The parameters for misinformation regarding the pandemic are widely debated, with...
“Strut for Sobriety” to celebrate Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – September is national Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month, and there is one organization that is “Strutting” their stuff to help. KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by executive director for “A new path” Gretchen Burns Bergman about the 18th annual “Strut for Sobriety” event, and how it’s helping those seeking recovery.
Former nurse calls out Sup. Nathan Fletcher’s failed policies that led to loss of her career
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – From saving children’s lives to losing the career she loved. Former nurse Tawny Buettner gave an emotional speech at the Board of Supervisor’s meeting Tuesday where she called out Supervisor Nathan Fletcher for pushing the failed policies that led to the loss of her career.
New homeless shelter to house up to 150 in Midway District
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is opening its newest homeless shelter in the Midway District Monday, Sept. 12. KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the Rosecrans shelter that will soon house up to 150 people. The new shelter is being made available after multiple homeless issues were...
San Diego Automotive Museum seeking volunteers to assist as docents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Automotive Museum is seeking volunteers to assist as docents and with other special projects. The San Diego Automotive Museum, San Diego’s premier transportation museum, is seeking volunteers to support a variety of activities and events, including its upcoming signature event in October, “THE Party in the Park”.
Support local businesses: Sunny Side Kitchen
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local mom and pop diner in North County has been a community staple and continues to win awards and attract hundreds of happy Yelp reviews. The diner features breakfasts, sandwiches, soups and sweets. Kacey McKinnon went live at Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido highlighting...
SANDAG approves $300 million toward relocation of Del Mar railway
DEL MAR (KUSI) – The train tracks leading up the coast of California have been facing the threat of collapse along the seaside segment on the Del Mar Bluffs. Wind and sea water have eroded the bluffs by roughly 4 to 6 inches per year. Recently, SANDAG approved a...
Redevelopment in Mission Valley set to change local landscape
MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) – A redevelopment project is underway in Mission Valley that is set to change the area’s landscape. Riverwalk San Diego is striving to establish a “Live, Work, Play” neighborhood that fulfills San Diego’s Climate Action Plan. KUSI’s Jason Austell joined former City...
Barrio Logan Monarch School participates in “Access to Art” installation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students at Monarch School, a local school in Barrio Logan, have joined alongside nonprofit Humble Design to participate in Art San Diego’s “Access to Art” installation. Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families, veterans and individuals on their path out of...
