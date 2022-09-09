Read full article on original website
Related
crimevoice.com
Sutter County man allegedly caught with pipe bombs pleads not guilty
Above: Jeffrey Dickerson booking photo | Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. A Sutter County man was arrested on numerous charges after pipe bombs and a gun were reportedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He has since pleaded not guilty. Late on the night of September 4, a...
crimevoice.com
Placer County man accused of illegally entering emergency zone, burglarizing home
Above: Logan Gross arrest | Placer County Sheriff’s Office. A Placer County man was recently arrested after allegedly posing as a contractor, unlawfully entering an emergency zone, and burglarizing a residence. On the afternoon of September 8th, deputies responded to a burglary-in-progress report in the Parkwood Court area of...
crimevoice.com
Butte County man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
“On 9/4/2022 at about 5:33 AM, Chico Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street for a reported stabbing. Officers contacted the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. A suspect description was obtained,...
crimevoice.com
El Dorado County man sentenced to 30 years to life for child molestation
“On August 5, 2022, the Honorable Mark Ralphs sentenced Jim Westensee to 30 years to life after he pled guilty to molesting two minors. Westensee, 64, had been a dear family friend and grandfather figure to the minors’ entire family. During the sentencing hearing, very impactful statements read by...
Comments / 0