ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Butte County man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

“On 9/4/2022 at about 5:33 AM, Chico Police Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange Street for a reported stabbing. Officers contacted the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. A suspect description was obtained,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy