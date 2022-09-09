Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville. ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30...
WSFA
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
WSFA
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
WSFA
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery police. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, police and medics responded to the interstate just after 11 a.m. regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. There, they found the motorcyclist, a man, with fatal injuries.
WSFA
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
WSFA
WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
RELATED PEOPLE
WSFA
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
WSFA
Montgomery Humane Society opening 2nd location to help with overpopulation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society is opening a new adoption center to help with animal overpopulation. The new center, opening Saturday, will be located at 2585 Bell Rd. The building used to be a veterinary hospital. Spokeswoman Lea Turbert says this new building is good and bad.
WSFA
Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
WSFA
Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoobilation will be back at the Montgomery Zoo this Thursday. It will start at 6 p.m. and feature all kinds of food, music and animals. Due to the event, the zoo will close at noon for preparations. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
WSFA
Borden Dairy discontinues milk supply for 100 Alabama school districts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - School systems across the state are scrambling to find a new milk vendor after Borden Dairy Production closes two of their facilities. Those plants provide milk for about 400,000 students. The email many school districts saw in their inbox last month from Borden was tough to...
WSFA
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
WSFA
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Montgomery Public Schools board passes fiscal 2023 budget
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the newly approved Montgomery Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2023 is leaner than years past, the school board feels the budget is strong. $240 million was unanimously passed for the school system’s general fund. That’s $10 million less than last year. MPS cites a...
WSFA
Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.
WSFA
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall. According to Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, vice president of marketing of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the pop-up will be located near Aerie and Sephora. The pop-up locations are part of the company’s larger strategy to test new markets and take advantage of high foot traffic in key regions.
Comments / 0