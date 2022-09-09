ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

Prattville man arrested after Elmore County manhunt

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after multilple law enforcement agencies responded to an Elmore County manhunt Tuesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has since identified the man as Joseph Wise, 32, of Prattville. ALEA says a state trooper made a traffic stop shortly before 8:30...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
1 dead after single-vehicle wreck in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Rockford man in Tallapoosa County. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened around noon on Sept. 13. Officials say Michael T. Steadman, 47, was seriously injured in his 2003 Honda Accord left the...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Crash, vehicle fire causes delays on I-85 NB near Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists are being asked to avoid part of Interstate 85 northbound in Montgomery County after a crash and fire involving an 18-wheeler. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on I-85 NB near the Wares Ferry Road area. Traffic maps show this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Motorcyclist dead following wreck on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road Monday morning, according to Montgomery police. According to Maj. Saba Coleman, police and medics responded to the interstate just after 11 a.m. regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. There, they found the motorcyclist, a man, with fatal injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Vehicle fire cleared on I-65 SB near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 southbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT reports the fire happened near exit 176 to Alabama 143 in Montgomery. No additional details were provided. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA, BBB to hold document shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Better Business Bureau for a free shredding event on Friday. The BBB Community Shred Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in the Eastdale Mall parking lot in front of Dillard’s. This is a great...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness. “I think it leads to a more compassionate and equitable community. And that’s what we’re trying to bring about at all levels of this city,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has started an organization that provides necessities to underserved special needs children in Uganda. Founding president of Promise International, Daniel Tulibagenyl, says his idea was all from a vision from God. “The vision I got, it was for children. I was giving them...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Zoobilation returning to Montgomery Zoo Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zoobilation will be back at the Montgomery Zoo this Thursday. It will start at 6 p.m. and feature all kinds of food, music and animals. Due to the event, the zoo will close at noon for preparations. Tickets are $50 and may be purchased online, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Select Alabama elementary schools to receive additional state funding

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of dollars are headed to select Alabama classrooms. It’s part of a new initiative to improve schools. $15 million will be allocated to certain elementary schools. During the 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. “I...
ALABAMA STATE
MPS warns students against ‘One Chip Challenge’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is warning its students about a dangerous social media trend that has made its way to Montgomery. According to MPS, the “One Chip Challenge” involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. The participant is then encouraged to avoid food or drink for an hour.
MONTGOMERY, AL
15th annual Breakfast for Babies takes place Friday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a two-year absence, Chappy’s Deli is set to hold its 15th annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser starting again in 2022!. The fundraiser, which didn’t occur in 2020 or 2021 because of the COVID-19 health pandemic, will take place on Sept. 16 at the restaurant’s Perry Hill Road location.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Montgomery Public Schools board passes fiscal 2023 budget

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While the newly approved Montgomery Public Schools budget for fiscal year 2023 is leaner than years past, the school board feels the budget is strong. $240 million was unanimously passed for the school system’s general fund. That’s $10 million less than last year. MPS cites a...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tuskegee home opener moved to Cramton Bowl amid construction delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has announced its home-opening Hall of Fame football game against Allen University will be moved to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game, scheduled for Sept. 24, will be moved due to recent weather delays for construction at Tuskegee’s Abott Memorial Alumni Stadium, according to university officials. It is undergoing a transformation for new field turf, along with a new facility that will house locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and space for sports medicine.
TUSKEGEE, AL
Lululemon to open ‘pop-up’ location at the Shoppes at Eastchase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lululemon Athletica, a popular fitness brand, will open a pop-up location at the Shoppes at Eastchase this fall. According to Suzanna Wasserman Edwards, vice president of marketing of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the pop-up will be located near Aerie and Sephora. The pop-up locations are part of the company’s larger strategy to test new markets and take advantage of high foot traffic in key regions.
MONTGOMERY, AL

