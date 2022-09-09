September 12, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their 2022 season with a decisive victory on the road over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. The Bucs won 19-3 behind the play of quarterback Tom Brady, running back Leonard Fournette, wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones and coach Todd Bowles’ defense. Tampa Bay will hit the road again in Week 2 for a divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays dropped two games to the New York Yankees over the weekend, losing 10-3 Saturday and 10-4 Sunday. New York now leads the Rays by 5.5 games in AL East with just over three weeks remaining in the season. The Tampa Bay Rowdies also dropped a match on the road Saturday night, falling 2-1 to the Charleston Battery. The Rowdies remain in third place in USL Eastern Conference, with just six contests left in the regular season.

