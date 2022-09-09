Read full article on original website
Reds Acquire Minor League Infielder from Red Sox in Tommy Pham Trade
The Cincinnati Reds added infielder Nick Northcut Wednesday, completing their August 1 trade with the Boston Red Sox, in which they dealt outfielder Tommy Pham for a player to be named later.
