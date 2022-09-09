Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO