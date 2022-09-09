Military Aircraft Equipped with Modular Airborne Firefighting Systems (MAFFS) Mobilized to Assist with Wildfire Suppression Efforts in Western States

Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Drone Flies ‘Extremely Close’ to Firefighting Helicopters in Idaho
The U.S. Forest Service in the Sawtooth National Forest, Idaho has issued a warning to drone pilots to stay away from wildfires as there have been two recent incursions in the area, where one got “extremely close” to a firefighting helicopter while in flight. The Ross Fork Fire...
Interior Department Removes 'Squaw' Name From Over 70 Locations in Idaho, 18 in Washington
WASHINGTON, D.C - The Department of the Interior has announced the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features featuring the word "squaw," including over 70 in Idaho and 18 in Washington state. "The final vote completes the last step in the...
KIVI-TV
Prescribed burn planned for southwest Idaho aims to diversify landscape
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has planned a prescribed burn for Juniper Mountain, with the goal of reducing western juniper tree encroachment and diversitfying the sagebrush landscape, thus improving wildlife habitat. The Graves Creek prescribed burn will be implemented on roughly 3,550 acres of...
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
eastidahonews.com
Multiple fires continue to burn across Idaho as fire preparedness level increases
IDAHO FALLS (KIVI) – Fires continue to burn across the state and across the country. So far this year, over 49,000 wildfires have burned over 6 million acres across the nation according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Right now in Idaho, over a dozen wildfires continue to burn...
Over 270,000 Acres Have Burned Across Idaho This Summer
Following a slow start to the fire season attributed to the area’s wet spring, fire activity has increased across Idaho and the West in recent weeks. Several large fires are burning in Idaho, including the Moose Fire burning north of Salmon, the Four Corners Fire burning in the Payette and Boise national forests outside of Cascade and the Ross Creek Fire burning in the Sawtooth National Forest south of Alturas Lake.
Idaho Water Resource Board extends public comment on criteria for evaluating water projects
The Idaho Department of Water Resource’s Finance Board voted Thursday to extend the public comment period for feedback on the criteria that will be used to evaluate water projects for a project priority list. The board’s vote extends the public comment period an additional 30 days, through Oct. 11,...
boisestatepublicradio.org
A large chunk of Idaho's energy conservation codes for buildings could be gutted under proposed changes
Discussions are continuing in Idaho's building community over whether to gut a large chunk of the state's energy conservation codes. The Idaho Building Code Board held a public hearing Tuesday over proposed rulemaking changes, which involve getting rid of certain mechanical, electrical and plumbing design requirements that some state officials and industry groups think are unnecessary and make residential construction too costly.
signalamerican.com
Ehrlin sentenced in Mann Creek incident
Erik Ehrlin, the Greenleaf man who was arrested following a 2021 incident at a Mann Creek campground involving federal officers, has been sentenced to 78 months, or 6.5 years, in federal prison. Ehrlin, 33, who was charged with firearms violations and assaulting an officer, was investigated for vandalism on government...
Senator Risch Welcomes Fall 2022 Interns to Washington, D.C. Office
WASHINGTON D.C. – U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) welcomed four interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. Senate office for fall 2022. During their time on Capitol Hill, interns will assist in the daily operations of the office while learning about the legislative process at the federal level. “Senate...
Boise State, U of I to study wildfire smoke’s impact on Idaho's potato crops
Boise State University and the University of Idaho are teaming up to study how wildfire smoke potentially impacts potato crops while also seeking smoke-resilient potato varieties. According to a news release from the University of Idaho, farmers are aware that potato crops grown during seasons of heavy, extended wildfire smoke...
utahbusiness.com
This rural Utah town will be home to the largest hydrogen hub in the world
Perhaps the average person hasn’t thought much about hydrogen as a power source, but energy moguls in Utah have focused on it for over a decade. Now, Utah finds itself in the middle of a new energy transition in the US—a movement away from carbon-laden fossil fuel to clean renewable energies, the most promising of which is hydrogen.
Washington Corrections Dept. Fined $84,400 for Poor Tuberculosis Safety Amid Outbreak
Washington Department of Corrections failed to provide workers with N-95 respirator fit testing during the worst tuberculosis outbreak in the state in 20 years and will be fined $84,400, the Department of Labor & Industries announced Monday. An investigation by L&I found that workers at the Stafford Creek Corrections Center...
Farm Needs Your Help in Giving Away Idaho Potatoes
An Idaho farm run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints needs your help feeding families in our area and throughout the country. The farm has called for volunteers to help them harvest thousands of potatoes that will be used to help folks in need. East Idaho...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Micron Breaks Ground on new $15 Billion Boise Facility
BOISE — On Monday, Micron Technology, Inc. celebrated its historic groundbreaking for a new multi-billion-dollar fab plant, which is expected to take the lead in memory manufacturing. “Investments like the one Micron Technologies is making here in Boise will really help to get America ahead of where the global...
Solar panels coming to more Washington schools and public buildings with latest round of Commerce grants
WASHIGTON --- The Washington State Department of Commerce today announced $1.4 million in grants to state and local government agencies to install solar panels at public buildings in communities throughout the state. The 14 projects awarded funding in this round will support community efforts to move toward sustainable energy sources and result in long-term energy cost savings that can be reallocated to other needs.
FOX 28 Spokane
Potato problems: Two-year study to look at how wildfires impact crops in Idaho
IDAHO – A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months. “When we have had bad, smoky years, yields...
Weather helping, but threat from Western fires persists
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters made progress against a huge Northern California wildfire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday, while crews also battled major blazes that blanketed large swaths of Oregon and Washington in smoke. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento...
