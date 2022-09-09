Read full article on original website
S20+ vs. Note 20 Ultra
Hello all. I am looking to potentially upgrade to a slightly newer device from my Note 10+. I am looking at the S20+ or the Note 20 Ultra. My consideration is mostly budget and feature related as these are the last Samsung devices to have micro SD card support. The S20+ is currently around 350 on Amazon and the Note 20U is around 500-550. The S20 Ultra is also around 400-450, but given all the camera issues with this device I have heard of, it's not a choice I particularly fancy. From what I have read, the S20+ gives most of the core features from the Ultra without most of the camera issues.
traded my 22 ultra for fold 3
I ended up trading my S 22 ultra for a Z fold 3 from a guy I know and omg I'm in love with this phone. I've been reading a lot about the durability of the fold 3 and battery life and I can honestly say my battery experience has been better than most. It's not as bad as what people make it out to be. So far I've had no bad experiences with the fold 3. I'm about to order unicornbeetle case soon.
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Versa 4: Which should you buy?
The Versa 4 is more affordable with most of the same perks, but the Sense 2 bundles in a couple of health tracking perks that make it tempting.
Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022
The Pixel 6a is fresh out the oven, and it's the perfect time to grab one of the best cases for it. There's already a fine collection of colorful and durable covers out there, and these are the best.
Best Alexa devices 2022
If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
Are you planning to get the Pixel 7?
So I'm thinking I'm going to come back to the Pixel family and get the 7Pro. I have a S20+. It's a nice phone but I really miss some of the Pixel features from when I was using my Pixel 3. I'm having trouble trying to use other brands of...
Best Fitbit Sense 2 screen protectors 2022
The Fitbit Sense 2 is available for preorder and is set to release by September 23, 2022. Along with the enticing upgrades over the original Sense, the smartwatch comes with a gorgeous color touchscreen display that you can personalize with a variety of clock faces. Considering everything you can do using the watch, including taking Bluetooth calls, receiving calls, texts, and app notifications, following on-screen workouts, and more, you’ll want to keep that precious screen protected.
Another small Pixel is rumored to be in development with flagship potential
A recent leak suggests Google is in the process of creating a smaller flagship Pixel device. A device that could be potentially smaller than the Pixel 6a could cause cutbacks with its battery being smaller, as well.
New Roku Express and Wireless Bass offer seamless streaming and powerful sound
Roku announces two new products: the Express and the Wireless Bass. The Roku Express can be preordered today for $29.99, with shipments beginning in mid-October and retail release on October 16. The Roku Wireless Bass, a new subwoofer, can be preordered for $129.99, retail release on November 7. Customers can...
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases 2022
Come one, come all, for these are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases in the land. From S Pen holders to miniature kickstands, these covers have it all.
Best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy S22 in 2022
There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on the Galaxy S22 series, so check out our picks for the best wireless earbuds for Samsung's phone.
Do you really need a screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have strong, durable screens, but adding another layer of protection is also an option.
Amazon gives away two free months of Kindle Unlimited with trial offer
Now might be the right time to start reading and collecting books with the new Kindle Unlimited subscription.
Moto g62 brightness
It's started again and don't have any 3rd party apps on phone. Well, it's not a big surprise since you disabled the Moto app again. And, to be honest, it doesn't make much sense you posting about the same issue again. Yesterday 04:50 PM. Like 0. 54. Originally Posted by...
S22U or Fold4
I'm looking for some input on which phone to get. I'm a long time Apple user switching to the Android platform. Getting bored of Apple's "innovations". They make great phones, but it's been the same experience for years. I currently have the Fold 4 and love it. Multi-tasking is amazing,...
S10e individual app sound not working
Is this a notification tone you got from an like Zedge or one you made yourself? What folder is it in? Please join us as a member, since guests cannot reply. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sh...=1#post3754645. Yes, the regular messages app. And I've tried it with a file I downloaded and with one of...
Logitech Chorus for the Meta Quest 2 review: Virtually perfect
Logitech has designed a set of off-ear headphones that sound like they are there, but feel like they aren't.
Wipe Cache Partition, Repair apps & Galaxy App Booster
A few procedures that I personally find helpful after installing an update are wiping the phone's temporary Cache Partition and using the Galaxy Apps Booster. Wiping the Cache Partition is considered best practice after a major firmware update and can solve a lot of issues, such as lagging and apps foreclosing. This does not affect your data and is very simple and easy to perform.
Apple using an "old" chip in the iPhone is a good thing for everyone
Apple is using last year's chip in the iPhone 14 and I hope this becomes a trend.
For those who upgraded from the Fold 3 to the 4...
If you could roll back time, would you do it again?. Most every review says, "nope, not worth it." However, AT&T is currently running a deal that would make my monthly payment $10/month less, but it would cost me $300 to upgrade early. In the first year of ownership, subtracting...
