Hello all. I am looking to potentially upgrade to a slightly newer device from my Note 10+. I am looking at the S20+ or the Note 20 Ultra. My consideration is mostly budget and feature related as these are the last Samsung devices to have micro SD card support. The S20+ is currently around 350 on Amazon and the Note 20U is around 500-550. The S20 Ultra is also around 400-450, but given all the camera issues with this device I have heard of, it's not a choice I particularly fancy. From what I have read, the S20+ gives most of the core features from the Ultra without most of the camera issues.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO