Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU is used to beating Miss. State, but Bulldogs are a tough out this time

For some reason, it just seems like LSU is supposed to beat Mississippi State in football. That’s because the Tigers usually do. LSU and Mississippi State have been playing football practically forever. In fact, more than any other team the Tigers have ever faced. Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN) will be the 116th meeting between these two programs, with LSU holding a 76-36-3 lead in the series.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigertv.tv

Gunshots fired in Tigerland

During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

