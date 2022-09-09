Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
NOLA.com
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU is used to beating Miss. State, but Bulldogs are a tough out this time
For some reason, it just seems like LSU is supposed to beat Mississippi State in football. That’s because the Tigers usually do. LSU and Mississippi State have been playing football practically forever. In fact, more than any other team the Tigers have ever faced. Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN) will be the 116th meeting between these two programs, with LSU holding a 76-36-3 lead in the series.
NOLA.com
Officials confident they've ironed out FSU-LSU crowd issues in time for Saints home opener
Fans need to have a plan before they arrive at the Caesars Superdome for the New Orleans Saints’ home opener Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That’s the message team and stadium officials are trying to deliver to avoid the hassles many fans encountered at the Florida State-LSU game on Sept. 4.
NOLA.com
Angels among us: Drowning of 3-year-old moves Madisonville man to teach water safety for decades
Madisonville resident Robby Fritscher has taught people how to swim for more than 40 years. The 54-year-old is humble about his efforts in the water sport that began when he was just 12. Still, it is that lifelong commitment that recently earned Fritscher a special honor. He was named one...
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
brproud.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
NOLA.com
Recalling the day LSU's Jayden Daniels bested Mike Leach when they were in the Pac-12
During his Monday news conference, Brian Kelly was asked if he'd ever coached against Mississippi State's Mike Leach, whose teams will get together Saturday in Tiger Stadium. Kelly noted while he and Leach have known each other since their coaching days at small schools in the upper Midwest, they've never faced off as head coaches.
NOLA.com
LSU secondary may get key piece to the puzzle back when Mississippi State's 'Air Raid' offense calls
LSU coach Brian Kelly said his secondary can use all the help it can get to try and slow Mike Leach’s high-flying Air Raid offense when Mississippi State comes in Saturday for the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener. Kelly said during his weekly news conference Monday that cast could include...
brproud.com
Mayor Broome addresses ongoing fight against crime in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has been the mayor of Baton Rouge for over five years. During that time, Mayor Broome has tackled the issue of crime in the city. One way is through the Summer of Hope initiative. On Monday, Sept. 12, Mayor...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
brproud.com
BRPD identifies victim in deadly shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around lunchtime on Monday, September 12. A little after 12:30 p.m., officers arrived in the 11000 block of Sherwood Hollow Ct. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was identified as Jayshoun...
tigertv.tv
Gunshots fired in Tigerland
During the late hours of Sept. 10, after the LSU v.s. Southern University game, gunshots were heard outside. As of now, there is no official information on any injuries or deaths. This is a developing story, with more information to come.
VIDEO: Louisiana woman still missing 6 months later
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
wbrz.com
Child hurt in violent crash along LSU lakes early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A car ended up wrapped around a tree after it went off-road near LSU's campus early Friday morning. Passersby spotted the wreck on Stanford Avenue along the University Lakes, just past S Lakeshore Drive. Video taken at the scene showed what appeared to be a BMW with major damage in the median of the roadway.
NOLA.com
Letters: Dangerous driving abounds in BR; take down plate numbers, levy some fines
Reading the Sept. 4 edition of The Advocate, I noticed two stories of particular interest. The first: “BR violence prevention program poised to get big boost,” talked about how $375,000 in federal funds will be used to inspire at-risk youths to “call a truce” with their rivals.
brproud.com
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
Lafayette Police responded to a major crash Monday
Sgt. Robin Green told KATC, the crash took place at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 7:56 a.m.
brproud.com
BRPD identifies shooting victim found inside car on North Harco Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. Detectives arrived at 1716 North Harco Dr. and found a shooting victim inside a vehicle. The shooting victim has been identified as Joshua Sanders, 36, of...
