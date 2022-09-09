For some reason, it just seems like LSU is supposed to beat Mississippi State in football. That’s because the Tigers usually do. LSU and Mississippi State have been playing football practically forever. In fact, more than any other team the Tigers have ever faced. Saturday’s game in Tiger Stadium (5 p.m., ESPN) will be the 116th meeting between these two programs, with LSU holding a 76-36-3 lead in the series.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO