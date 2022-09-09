ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fold 4 or S22U

I'm looking for some input on which phone to get. I'm a long time Apple user switching to the Android platform. Getting bored of Apple's "innovations". They make great phones, but it's been the same experience for years. I currently have the Fold 4 and love it. Multi-tasking is amazing,...
Are you planning to get the Pixel 7?

So I'm thinking I'm going to come back to the Pixel family and get the 7Pro. I have a S20+. It's a nice phone but I really miss some of the Pixel features from when I was using my Pixel 3. I'm having trouble trying to use other brands of...
Moto g62 brightness

It's started again and don't have any 3rd party apps on phone. Well, it's not a big surprise since you disabled the Moto app again. And, to be honest, it doesn't make much sense you posting about the same issue again. Yesterday 04:50 PM. Like 0. 54. Originally Posted by...
Question about Samsungs (and maybe Androids in general)

Hi to all, my iPhone XR is almost dead so I'm in the market for a new phone. I used to be an Android user before switching to the XR almost 4 years ago. Over the years I had the HTC One m7 and m8 (probably the best phones I've owned, apart from the ****ty pink camera on the m7), the One+ (not bad but with its share of inconsistencies) and finally the Galaxy S9. The laggy interface of the Galaxy S9 drove me INSANE.
Wipe Cache Partition, Repair apps & Galaxy App Booster

A few procedures that I personally find helpful after installing an update are wiping the phone's temporary Cache Partition and using the Galaxy Apps Booster. Wiping the Cache Partition is considered best practice after a major firmware update and can solve a lot of issues, such as lagging and apps foreclosing. This does not affect your data and is very simple and easy to perform.
For those who upgraded from the Fold 3 to the 4...

If you could roll back time, would you do it again?. Most every review says, "nope, not worth it." However, AT&T is currently running a deal that would make my monthly payment $10/month less, but it would cost me $300 to upgrade early. In the first year of ownership, subtracting...
S20+ vs. Note 20 Ultra

Hello all. I am looking to potentially upgrade to a slightly newer device from my Note 10+. I am looking at the S20+ or the Note 20 Ultra. My consideration is mostly budget and feature related as these are the last Samsung devices to have micro SD card support. The S20+ is currently around 350 on Amazon and the Note 20U is around 500-550. The S20 Ultra is also around 400-450, but given all the camera issues with this device I have heard of, it's not a choice I particularly fancy. From what I have read, the S20+ gives most of the core features from the Ultra without most of the camera issues.
Cheaper HD Chromecast shows up in leaked real-world images

Google is likely gearing up to launch a cheaper Chromecast next month. A newly obtained code of the suspected device shows more technical information. Over the past few weeks, new rumors circulated the web suggesting a new affordable Chromecast from the company is also gearing up for launch. A recent report also implied that a cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV might be around the corner just in time for the fall event, and now we have what could be our first look at the device.
Google Meet explained: Meet vs. Duo and new features

Google Duo became Google Meet, while Meet (Original) will be deprecated. Here's what you need to know about both apps. Google is on a confusing rebranding tear in 2022. It renamed Google Pay to Google Wallet but kept Google Pay as a separate app. Then, later that summer, it rebranded Google Duo as Google Meet while incorporating both apps' features — but kept Google Meet (Original) as a separate app without any Duo features.
Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022

The Pixel 6a is fresh out the oven, and it's the perfect time to grab one of the best cases for it. There's already a fine collection of colorful and durable covers out there, and these are the best.
Some of Google Pixel phone production may move to India

Google is reportedly considering making 10% to 20% of the Pixel phone's annual production in the country. Google is said to be considering moving some Pixel phone production to India. The company could manufacture between 10% and 20% of the lineup's annual production in the country. The rumored plan signals...
S10e individual app sound not working

Is this a notification tone you got from an like Zedge or one you made yourself? What folder is it in? Please join us as a member, since guests cannot reply. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sh...=1#post3754645. Yes, the regular messages app. And I've tried it with a file I downloaded and with one of...
Google and NASA's latest project lets you explore the solar system in 3D

Google Search now has more than 60 3D models of planets and moons, thanks to a partnership with NASA. Users are able to view the models on their desktops or mobile phones using AR. A new Google Arts & Culture experience allows users to tour the solar system with interesting...
