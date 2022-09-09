Read full article on original website
Related
Android Central
Fold 4 or S22U
I'm looking for some input on which phone to get. I'm a long time Apple user switching to the Android platform. Getting bored of Apple's "innovations". They make great phones, but it's been the same experience for years. I currently have the Fold 4 and love it. Multi-tasking is amazing,...
MLB・
Android Central
Are you planning to get the Pixel 7?
So I'm thinking I'm going to come back to the Pixel family and get the 7Pro. I have a S20+. It's a nice phone but I really miss some of the Pixel features from when I was using my Pixel 3. I'm having trouble trying to use other brands of...
Another small Pixel is rumored to be in development with flagship potential
A recent leak suggests Google is in the process of creating a smaller flagship Pixel device. A device that could be potentially smaller than the Pixel 6a could cause cutbacks with its battery being smaller, as well.
Android Central
Moto g62 brightness
It's started again and don't have any 3rd party apps on phone. Well, it's not a big surprise since you disabled the Moto app again. And, to be honest, it doesn't make much sense you posting about the same issue again. Yesterday 04:50 PM. Like 0. 54. Originally Posted by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Android Central
Question about Samsungs (and maybe Androids in general)
Hi to all, my iPhone XR is almost dead so I'm in the market for a new phone. I used to be an Android user before switching to the XR almost 4 years ago. Over the years I had the HTC One m7 and m8 (probably the best phones I've owned, apart from the ****ty pink camera on the m7), the One+ (not bad but with its share of inconsistencies) and finally the Galaxy S9. The laggy interface of the Galaxy S9 drove me INSANE.
Android Central
Wipe Cache Partition, Repair apps & Galaxy App Booster
A few procedures that I personally find helpful after installing an update are wiping the phone's temporary Cache Partition and using the Galaxy Apps Booster. Wiping the Cache Partition is considered best practice after a major firmware update and can solve a lot of issues, such as lagging and apps foreclosing. This does not affect your data and is very simple and easy to perform.
Apple using an "old" chip in the iPhone is a good thing for everyone
Apple is using last year's chip in the iPhone 14 and I hope this becomes a trend.
Android Central
For those who upgraded from the Fold 3 to the 4...
If you could roll back time, would you do it again?. Most every review says, "nope, not worth it." However, AT&T is currently running a deal that would make my monthly payment $10/month less, but it would cost me $300 to upgrade early. In the first year of ownership, subtracting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Android Central
S20+ vs. Note 20 Ultra
Hello all. I am looking to potentially upgrade to a slightly newer device from my Note 10+. I am looking at the S20+ or the Note 20 Ultra. My consideration is mostly budget and feature related as these are the last Samsung devices to have micro SD card support. The S20+ is currently around 350 on Amazon and the Note 20U is around 500-550. The S20 Ultra is also around 400-450, but given all the camera issues with this device I have heard of, it's not a choice I particularly fancy. From what I have read, the S20+ gives most of the core features from the Ultra without most of the camera issues.
Android Central
Cheaper HD Chromecast shows up in leaked real-world images
Google is likely gearing up to launch a cheaper Chromecast next month. A newly obtained code of the suspected device shows more technical information. Over the past few weeks, new rumors circulated the web suggesting a new affordable Chromecast from the company is also gearing up for launch. A recent report also implied that a cheaper HD Chromecast with Google TV might be around the corner just in time for the fall event, and now we have what could be our first look at the device.
Android Central
Google Meet explained: Meet vs. Duo and new features
Google Duo became Google Meet, while Meet (Original) will be deprecated. Here's what you need to know about both apps. Google is on a confusing rebranding tear in 2022. It renamed Google Pay to Google Wallet but kept Google Pay as a separate app. Then, later that summer, it rebranded Google Duo as Google Meet while incorporating both apps' features — but kept Google Meet (Original) as a separate app without any Duo features.
Best Google Pixel 6a cases 2022
The Pixel 6a is fresh out the oven, and it's the perfect time to grab one of the best cases for it. There's already a fine collection of colorful and durable covers out there, and these are the best.
Android Central
Some of Google Pixel phone production may move to India
Google is reportedly considering making 10% to 20% of the Pixel phone's annual production in the country. Google is said to be considering moving some Pixel phone production to India. The company could manufacture between 10% and 20% of the lineup's annual production in the country. The rumored plan signals...
Both Pixel 7 models will reportedly have more than one storage option in Europe
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will likely feature 128GB and 256GB models for European users.
EU strikes down Google's appeal of €4 billion fine over Search dominance on Android
The EU has mostly upheld a fine issued in 2018 over Google requiring certain pre-installed apps like Search and Chrome.
Google chips are back in Japan for the Pixel 7 promo campaign
Google has brought back its potato chips as part of the Pixel 7 series promotional campaign, teasing the phone's color options.
Android Central
S10e individual app sound not working
Is this a notification tone you got from an like Zedge or one you made yourself? What folder is it in? Please join us as a member, since guests cannot reply. https://forums.androidcentral.com/sh...=1#post3754645. Yes, the regular messages app. And I've tried it with a file I downloaded and with one of...
Fitbit Sense 2 vs Versa 4: Which should you buy?
The Versa 4 is more affordable with most of the same perks, but the Sense 2 bundles in a couple of health tracking perks that make it tempting.
Android Central
My headphones are plugged in but sound is coming from ear speaker in my Android device why?
I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here , As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. Welcome to Android Central! Do the headphones work on another device? Can you test another pair of headphones on the phone in question?
Android Central
Google and NASA's latest project lets you explore the solar system in 3D
Google Search now has more than 60 3D models of planets and moons, thanks to a partnership with NASA. Users are able to view the models on their desktops or mobile phones using AR. A new Google Arts & Culture experience allows users to tour the solar system with interesting...
Comments / 0