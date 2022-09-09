Badgers' Chez Mellusi waited about 10 months to get back into uniform and then endured another lengthy wait to get his first carry of '22

MADISON – After seeing his first season at Wisconsin end because of a torn ACL, tailback Chez Mellusi had to wait about 10 months to slip on his UW game jersey again.

Then came the excruciating wait last Saturday night as UW opened the 2022 season against Illinois State.

“The wait was pretty rough,” Mellusi said this week as he and his teammates prepared to host Washington State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. “It wasn’t equivalent to the long wait during rehab but it was rough.”

UW’s offense was on the field for three plays and 1 minute 28 seconds in the opening quarter. UW’s second possession started 1:01 into the second quarter and lasted just one play – a 96-yard touchdown run by Braelon Allen – and 44 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mellusi idled on the sideline.

“I was anxious,” he said. “I was excited. Then the whole first quarter went by and I was like: ‘Man. I have to warm up again.’

“It was pretty frustrating… I wasn’t frustrated with my playing time. It was just the way the game was happening. It was getting on my nerves.”

Mellusi got his first carry with 10:53 left in the first half. He popped through a hole at the line of scrimmage, protected the ball and gained 13 yards to the UW 35.

He carried 10 times, only four fewer than Allen, and finished with 48 yards for a 4.8-yard average.

More important than the numbers was that Mellusi ran with confidence and power. He attacked would-be tacklers, made hard cuts and kept his pads low.

He didn’t look like a running back who missed the final four games of the 2021 season and all spring after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee on Nov. 6 at Rutgers.

“He looks great now,” first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Engram said. “I think he has worked really hard to get himself back.”

Head coach Paul Chryst offered a similar assessment.

“I’ve loved the way that he has approached it, really from the first day of camp,” Chryst said. “It was hard for him in the spring not being able to go. But he just continues to work.

“At times a back can get to where you try to create something. I thought he had balance – patience and he ran behind his pads – and it was fun to see. He had some good tough yards and yards after contact.”

Mellusi opened last season as the No. 1 tailback and started the first nine games. He finished the season with 815 yards, a 4.7-yard average and five touchdowns.

What Mellusi didn’t disclose until the spring was that he opened last season slowed by a nagging hamstring injury. That injury took away his explosiveness and top-end speed.

“I’m a lot faster this year,” he said. “Last year I didn’t have the burst that I normally have but I had to play football. So I just (fought) through that and now I feel great and have the burst back.”

Mellusi believes he should be able to get through the line quicker and run away from defenders if he gets enough space.

“I think pulling away from guys is what I lacked last year because I didn’t have the ability to open up like I wanted to,” he said.

Mellusi told reporters in the spring his goal was to feel fit no later than the opener. He reached that goal in July.

He was ecstatic and relieved.

“A huge burden got lifted off your shoulders,” he said. “Because you are telling people things and you have this goal in mind. You don’t necessarily know if you’re going to reach that goal but once you know that goal is reachable…

“Through fall camp and now I feel like I’m getting better and better. And I’m not even at my best yet. I feel like I am still in the recovery process while I’m playing football.”

Allen, who finished with 1,268 yards, a 6.8-yard average and 12 touchdowns last season, is the No. 1 back this season.

He broke free for a 96-yard touchdown run in the opener and finished with 148 yards and two touchdowns in 14 carries.

Nevertheless, UW will need Mellusi this season.

UW’s offense was at its best last season when both backs were healthy. They could stay fresh, pound opponents and push each other.

In victories over Illinois, Army, Purdue, Iowa and Rutgers, Allen and Mellusi averaged 122.4 and 96.6 yards per game, respectively. Allen rushed for five touchdowns; Mellusi rushed for three.

“I think there is a healthy balance of competition and cooperation in there,” Engram said, referring to the running back room. “Those guys love ball and they all love the touches. That is good for us and I think they drive each other to be great.”

Mellusi knows Allen likely will get the most touches, with Isaac Guerendo third in the tailback rotation. But after waiting nine months to get to the opener and then what seemed like an eternity on the UW sideline, Mellusi is focused on one goal.

“I am just going to make the best of my opportunities,” he said.