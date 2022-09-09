ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hatch, NM

Mother, son accused of swindling $4,000 in parking fees from Hatch Chile Festival goers. Here's what we know.

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
LAS CRUCES – A mother and son face charges after Hatch police accused the duo of illegally collecting parking fees last weekend at the Hatch Chile Festival.

Celeste Zimmerman, 68, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and one count of accessory to fraud. Her son, 30-year-old Raymond Willian Swingle, stands charged with one count of fraud. Police believe the duo defrauded about $4,000 from festival goers.

The Hatch Chile Festival, the village's largest annual event, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. It attracts people from all over the country to the small community over Labor Day weekend.

According to an affidavit by Hatch detective Travis Jones, Hatch police discovered Swingle collecting fees from festival goers as they tried to park. Jones said that Hatch police officers told Swingle to stop, but Swingle continued.

Jones wrote in the affidavit that at some points Swingle would prevent cars from passing him until they forked up $10. Later, Hatch police detained Swingle. When asked why he was collecting fees, Swingle said his mom told him to do it.

According to the affidavit, the Hatch Chile Festival Committee President Lisa Neal told police that Zimmerman is the festival committee’s treasurer. Before Swingle’s arrest, Zimmerman sparred with other committee members about charging fees. Specifically, Zimmerman wanted to charge people parking in the Hatch Valley High School lot $10.

Jones said that the school’s superintendent clarified to the committee that charging fees would not be acceptable.

Zimmerman also wanted to charge people parking along East Herrera Street, a public roadway. That too was unacceptable to the committee, Jones wrote, recounting Neal’s statement.

“Zimmerman repeatedly told Mrs. Neal’s assistant, Alice Soto, she was going to charge people for parking anyways ‘damn the consequences,'” Jones wrote in the affidavit.

Neal also told Jones that Zimmerman set up a website without the committee’s approval. The website said parking in and around HVHS would come with a $10 fee.

Both Zimmerman and Swingle have been released from jail since their arrests. In a Facebook post, Hatch police asked anyone with knowledge of the parking scheme to contact them. The police department can be reached at 575-267-3021.

Justin Garcia is a public saftey reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@LCsun-news.com

Comments / 2

