klkntv.com
State worker unions continue contract negotiations with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska Association of Public Employees made a push to get more members signed up as they continue contract negotiations with the state. The union held its “organizing blitz” event Wednesday with a goal of reaching over 2,000 new members by the end of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska state workers rally for higher wages as negotiations start
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, state workers rallied in Lincoln and called on the governor to invest in public workers. Nebraska Association of Public Employees members gathered outside the State Office Building near the Capitol, the night before the start of salary negotiations with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration.
klkntv.com
Lincoln health department announces clinics with updated booster shots
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held a press conference Tuesday on updated vaccines. Health Director Pat Lopez said over 74% of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County in the last month were in people without up-to-date vaccinations or any vaccination. As fall and winter approach, Lopez...
klkntv.com
22,000-piece K’Nex replica of Nebraska State Capitol complete after six months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 300 hours and 22,000 pieces later, an 8-foot-tall replica of the Nebraska State Capitol is now complete. The replica in 24-year-old Ben Rhodes’ living room is not the first he accomplished. The Lincoln man has also built the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and a Ferris wheel.
klkntv.com
Lincoln rail workers could strike as soon as Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline is approaching for unions and rail companies to reach a labor agreement before workers are allowed to strike later this week. Many unions say they are still not satisfied with the terms rail companies have put forward, even though many are based on recommendations by the Presidential Emergency Board, or PEB.
klkntv.com
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska System earns fifth straight ranking for earning U.S. patents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The University of Nebraska System has received its best-ever ranking for earning patents among academic institutions worldwide. Nebraska was listed among 99 other academic institutions in a 2021 report from the National Academy of Inventors and Intellectual Property Owners Association. Nebraska rose from No. 77...
klkntv.com
UNMC awarded $40,000 to study post birth risks that could impact Nebraska families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Nebraska Research Initiative granted the University of Nebraska Medical Center it’s first funding for a new research study. The $40,000 grant will help unveil the biopsychosocial risk factors leading to health deficiencies after birth. Gurudutt Pendyala with UNMC’s Department of Anesthesiology is one of the...
klkntv.com
LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman featured at Face the Chamber
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On Tuesday, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman was featured at Face the Chamber to talk about his transition to the capital city from Sioux City Community Schools and what’s ahead for the school year. “I am so honored to serve as the superintendent of...
klkntv.com
Clouds arriving on Wednesday; Another very warm day
The 90s returned on Tuesday, and they are by no means going away on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feature mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska. However, we expect high clouds to arrive during the late morning and afternoon hours. This could give the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance.
klkntv.com
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
klkntv.com
Eat at a Lincoln restaurant Wednesday to help support food bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local restaurants will rally to end hunger in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday during the 34th annual Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank event. Ninety-two establishments will donate at least 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska to waive undergrad application fees for two weeks
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four University of Nebraska campuses will waive the undergraduate admission application fee for all Nebraska students for two weeks to encourage them to attend college. From Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, applicants will be eligible for fee waivers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University...
klkntv.com
Could robots fill the gaps at Nebraska’s understaffed senior living facilities?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As senior living facilities struggle to find workers, one professor from Minnesota is pitching an idea that would send us into the future. “Robots, I wish I had one,” said Jane Crouch, a resident at a Lincoln senior living facility. “I could use a robot.”
klkntv.com
Project to renovate downtown Lincoln receives public input
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Downtown Lincoln will experience renovations in the next couple years. On Tuesday, Lincoln’s Planning Department, the Urban Development Department and the Downtown Lincoln Association hosted the second open house on the Downtown Lincoln Corridors Projects. The first public meeting was held in July. The...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested for arson after returning to location of fire, Sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of 2nd-degree arson on Tuesday after witnesses say he returned to the scene of an abandoned house fire. After completing their investigation, the State Fire Marshall determined that arson was the cause of the fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Raymond on Aug. 17.
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
klkntv.com
Malcolm X to be inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission chose Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X, on Monday as the next member of the hall of fame. Malcolm X was born in Omaha on May 19, 1925, to the Rev. Earl and Louise Little. After his father...
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln works with local restaurants to help raise donations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Food Bank of Lincoln on Wednesday held their 34th annual Dine out to Help Out event, which partners with 92 local restaurants. Those restaurants will be donating 10% of the day’s sales to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event coincides with Hunger...
