Lancaster County, NE

Nebraska state workers rally for higher wages as negotiations start

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, state workers rallied in Lincoln and called on the governor to invest in public workers. Nebraska Association of Public Employees members gathered outside the State Office Building near the Capitol, the night before the start of salary negotiations with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration.
Lincoln health department announces clinics with updated booster shots

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department held a press conference Tuesday on updated vaccines. Health Director Pat Lopez said over 74% of COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County in the last month were in people without up-to-date vaccinations or any vaccination. As fall and winter approach, Lopez...
Lincoln rail workers could strike as soon as Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline is approaching for unions and rail companies to reach a labor agreement before workers are allowed to strike later this week. Many unions say they are still not satisfied with the terms rail companies have put forward, even though many are based on recommendations by the Presidential Emergency Board, or PEB.
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
Pete Ricketts
Dave Heineman
LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman featured at Face the Chamber

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — On Tuesday, LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman was featured at Face the Chamber to talk about his transition to the capital city from Sioux City Community Schools and what’s ahead for the school year. “I am so honored to serve as the superintendent of...
Clouds arriving on Wednesday; Another very warm day

The 90s returned on Tuesday, and they are by no means going away on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feature mostly sunny skies in eastern Nebraska. However, we expect high clouds to arrive during the late morning and afternoon hours. This could give the sky more of a filtered sunshine appearance.
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
Eat at a Lincoln restaurant Wednesday to help support food bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local restaurants will rally to end hunger in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday during the 34th annual Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank event. Ninety-two establishments will donate at least 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event...
University of Nebraska to waive undergrad application fees for two weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Four University of Nebraska campuses will waive the undergraduate admission application fee for all Nebraska students for two weeks to encourage them to attend college. From Sept. 16 through Sept. 30, applicants will be eligible for fee waivers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University...
Project to renovate downtown Lincoln receives public input

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Downtown Lincoln will experience renovations in the next couple years. On Tuesday, Lincoln’s Planning Department, the Urban Development Department and the Downtown Lincoln Association hosted the second open house on the Downtown Lincoln Corridors Projects. The first public meeting was held in July. The...
Lincoln man arrested for arson after returning to location of fire, Sheriff says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of 2nd-degree arson on Tuesday after witnesses say he returned to the scene of an abandoned house fire. After completing their investigation, the State Fire Marshall determined that arson was the cause of the fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Raymond on Aug. 17.
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
Malcolm X to be inducted into Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission chose Malcolm Little, also known as Malcolm X, on Monday as the next member of the hall of fame. Malcolm X was born in Omaha on May 19, 1925, to the Rev. Earl and Louise Little. After his father...
NEBRASKA STATE

