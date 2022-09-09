Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Oxygen tank explosion ignited fatal vehicle fire in north Lincoln, fire inspector says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Fire inspectors believe three oxygen tanks exploded during Monday’s north Lincoln vehicle fire where one man was found dead. Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said five oxygen tanks and two propane tanks were recovered in and around the vehicle. The oxygen tanks are thought...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
WOWT
Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man arrested for arson after returning to location of fire, Sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of 2nd-degree arson on Tuesday after witnesses say he returned to the scene of an abandoned house fire. After completing their investigation, the State Fire Marshall determined that arson was the cause of the fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Raymond on Aug. 17.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
One dead after car fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
kfornow.com
Child Enticement Reported Southeast Lincoln On Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported that her two children, ages 7 and 11, were walking home from St. Michael’s School and were approached by a man, who they didn’t know, in a small car. The driver asked both kids if they wanted a ride. The children got scared, said no and ran away from the area.
WOWT
Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People had to evacuate several buildings after a gas line was struck. According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), around 10 a.m. Tuesday a gas line was struck by a contractor near 24th and M Street. M.U.D. says the gas line was properly marked by Nebraska 811...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
klin.com
LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire
One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
klkntv.com
Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
KETV.com
2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
albionnewsonline.com
Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash
Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
klkntv.com
Teens caught with gun after Lincoln Police say they found a car used in earlier shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says Gang Unit Investigators caught a group of teens in a vehicle that was used during a previous shooting. LPD tells us they spotted the car near the 2000 block of North 28th Street Tuesday, just after 3:30 p.m. We’re told...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
News Channel Nebraska
Pedestrian accident reported at harvest parade
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a pedestrian accident Saturday evening at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival parade. A sheriff’s office press release says the Murray Fire Department received an emergency call during the parade and had to leave the parade in an expedited manner. The Murray fire...
KETV.com
Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
News Channel Nebraska
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
Comments / 0