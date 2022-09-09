ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Rollover crash in Lincoln complicates afternoon traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in Lincoln caused traffic to be rerouted late Tuesday afternoon. Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were sent to the intersection of 27th and Stockwell Streets at about 3:30 p.m. Once the two vehicles were towed away about a half-hour later, Stockwell...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man arrested for arson after returning to location of fire, Sheriff says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was arrested on suspicion of 2nd-degree arson on Tuesday after witnesses say he returned to the scene of an abandoned house fire. After completing their investigation, the State Fire Marshall determined that arson was the cause of the fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Raymond on Aug. 17.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Accidents
KSNB Local4

One dead after car fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police, Fire and Rescue investigating fatal vehicle fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – First responders found one person dead at the scene of a vehicle fire on Monday morning. Around 11:15 a.m. fire crews were called to an apartment complex near north 14th and Superior Streets on reports of a vehicle fire and explosion. Battalion Chief Mark Majors...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Child Enticement Reported Southeast Lincoln On Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported that her two children, ages 7 and 11, were walking home from St. Michael’s School and were approached by a man, who they didn’t know, in a small car. The driver asked both kids if they wanted a ride. The children got scared, said no and ran away from the area.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha buildings evacuated after gas line struck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People had to evacuate several buildings after a gas line was struck. According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), around 10 a.m. Tuesday a gas line was struck by a contractor near 24th and M Street. M.U.D. says the gas line was properly marked by Nebraska 811...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Battalion Chief#Hot Spots#Accident#Lincoln Fire Rescue#Superior Streets
klkntv.com

Two dead, four injured after multi-vehicle crash in Merrick County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people died and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in rural Merrick County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the crash about half a mile east of Gunbarrel Road on U.S. Highway 30 around 6:50. Two people were found dead when...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LFR, LPD Investigating Deadly Vehicle Fire

One person is dead after a vehicle around 11:15 Monday morning. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Superior Place apartment complex near 15th and Superior around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived they found the vehicle on fire and a man dead at the scene. Lincoln Police and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Sarpy County Sheriff identifies Omaha man killed in crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man was killed in a crash on Highway 50 southwest of Papillion on Wednesday, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 11:15 a.m., a northbound Ford F150 collided with another northbound Chevrolet Express van on Highway 50. Deputies identified the driver of...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

2 people seriously injured in North Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning. Police found the vehicles near Sorensen Parkway and Fontenelle Boulevard around midnight. The two injured people were taken to an Omaha hospital. No additional information was released.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
klkntv.com

Kayakers help clean up Holmes Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kayakers graced the waters of Holmes Lake on Tuesday evening in an effort to help the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission clean up the lake. Nearly 30 people showed up for the event. Some brought their own kayaks, but many used kayaks provided by Game and Parks.
LINCOLN, NE
albionnewsonline.com

Belgrade 18-year-old dies in three-vehicle crash

Brady Buechter, 18, of Belgrade was one of two people who died in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 east of Grand Island on Sunday, Sept. 11. The other accident fatality was Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus. In addition, four people were transported from the scene to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital, Grand Island, with non-life-threatening injuries.
BELGRADE, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store employee allegedly threatened in robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at a Lincoln store reported that his and his family's life were threatened during a robbery. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were at the Kwik Shop, 2302 Cornhusker, around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday for a follow-up on an unrelated case. The store clerk reportedly told the officers that they had just been robbed an hour before.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pedestrian accident reported at harvest parade

PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports a pedestrian accident Saturday evening at the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival parade. A sheriff’s office press release says the Murray Fire Department received an emergency call during the parade and had to leave the parade in an expedited manner. The Murray fire...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County authorities identify victim of fatal two-vehicle crash

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The victim of a fatal crash involving two vehicles Wednesday in Sarpy County has been identified by authorities. The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Highway 50 and Capehart Road. According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy