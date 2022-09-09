ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

Rotary Club of Pearlridge welcomes 107 Kanoelani Elementary third graders to annual Dictionary 5000 “Free Dictionary” Project

The Rotary Club of Pearlridge (RCOP) was excited to present 107 third graders and 6 teachers from Kanoelani Elementary School with free dictionaries while welcoming them to the RCOP Dictionary 5000 and Good Citizen Awards Program. RCOP President Dick Mosko, along with RCOP Board of Directors, Emily Kurosaka and Barry...
Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car overturned in a crash Sunday morning on the H-1 Freeway. A witness photo showed the vehicle on its roof in the westbound shoulder of the freeway just past the Waikele exit. It happened around 6:30 a.m. A group of bystanders rushed to the help the...
Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
Homeowners’ Omissions Provide More than $30 Million to Honolulu Treasury

Whether you bought a new house in Hawai‘i this year or have lived in yours for decades, you’ll be paying more in real property tax because of higher assessed values. But if you live in your home, each county’s government provides a homeowner’s exemption that can lower your tax bill, even if it’s just a little bit.
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
