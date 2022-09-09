Read full article on original website
Kahuku football game at St. John Bosco to be televised on Bally Sports SoCal
Kahuku puts its 14-game winning streak on the line at national No. 1 St. John Bosco on Saturday.
mypearlcity.com
Rotary Club of Pearlridge welcomes 107 Kanoelani Elementary third graders to annual Dictionary 5000 “Free Dictionary” Project
The Rotary Club of Pearlridge (RCOP) was excited to present 107 third graders and 6 teachers from Kanoelani Elementary School with free dictionaries while welcoming them to the RCOP Dictionary 5000 and Good Citizen Awards Program. RCOP President Dick Mosko, along with RCOP Board of Directors, Emily Kurosaka and Barry...
Flood Advisory issued for Oahu
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu at 12:04 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car overturns in morning crash along H-1 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car overturned in a crash Sunday morning on the H-1 Freeway. A witness photo showed the vehicle on its roof in the westbound shoulder of the freeway just past the Waikele exit. It happened around 6:30 a.m. A group of bystanders rushed to the help the...
KITV.com
Woman sues Hawaiian Brian's for overserving alcohol after she was severely injured in car crash
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A Honolulu woman filed a lawsuit against the social club, Hawaiian Brian's for negligence after she claims its employees served the concertgoers an excessive amount of alcohol. On April 24, 2021, Nicole Johnson and her friends went to Hawaiian Brian's for a concert and met with...
Man held at gunpoint in Waianae
A man allegedly pointed a handgun at another man in Waianae on Thursday, Sept. 1 around 12:39 p.m.
manoanow.org
Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
hawaiibusiness.com
Homeowners’ Omissions Provide More than $30 Million to Honolulu Treasury
Whether you bought a new house in Hawai‘i this year or have lived in yours for decades, you’ll be paying more in real property tax because of higher assessed values. But if you live in your home, each county’s government provides a homeowner’s exemption that can lower your tax bill, even if it’s just a little bit.
Chinatown stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition after being stabbed by an unknown weapon and person on Tuesday.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Honolulu 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Honolulu, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Honolulu as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Taking a step back and enjoying the retired life
Roland Ogoshi's office looks pretty empty. Just a few items that give us a hint of what's happening.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu DPP resignations are concerning for construction industry, City Council chair
Honolulu's Department of Planning and Permitting enforces zoning laws and oversees planning on Oʻahu. However, changes to the permitting process at DPP have led to further delays and a backlog of commercial and residential projects. "Recent experience, certainly it has been a challenge," said Katie MacNeil, principal architect at...
About 500 doses of COVID vaccines administered Sunday
The Queens Medical Center West Oahu is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Comments / 0