Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Mining History Association explores the past of a complex industry
As one of the oldest and most enduring of human endeavors, mining has a complicated history. At the center is the evolution of an industry that has changed over time and varies wildly depending on geography and geology. Mining history might focus on gold or lithium or any number of minerals humans have utilized in the past. Each of these histories share some similarities, but differences abound throughout time and space. Mining history comprises a never-ending variety of different stories.
Elko Daily Free Press
Bald Mountain receives Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award
CARSON CITY – The Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Award for 2022 was announced during a presentation ceremony Sept. 10 at the Nevada Mining Association’s Safety Awards Luncheon in South Lake Tahoe. Kinross Gold Corp.—KG Mining received an award for Leadership in Concurrent Mine Reclamation for their work...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday
ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday. “Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday...
Elko Daily Free Press
Suspect eludes law again
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon. The unidentified suspect fled west from the Elko area on Interstate 80, driving a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon. Law enforcement called off the chase in Humboldt County when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elko Daily Free Press
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday returned to the Capitol for a special session aimed at cutting taxes. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called on lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature to increase the standard deduction by $2,000 for single filers and $4,000 for couples.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nurses strike over pay, understaffing
Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, complaining of low salaries and understaffing worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out. The affected hospitals said they recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services. Picket signs went up and strike chants began at 7 a.m. outside 15 Twin Cities and Duluth area hospitals. The hospitals and the striking nurses said staff shortages are a shared concern. Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner said pay raises are necessary to address the "crisis of retention" that would otherwise leave the hospitals severely understaffed. The hospitals have offered 10-12% wage increases but the nurses are seeking more than 30%. Hospital leaders called their wage demands unaffordable, noting that Allina and Fairview hospitals have posted operating losses and that the cost of such sharp wage increases would be passed along to patients.
Comments / 0