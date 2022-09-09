ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

By Ken Mammarella
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago

A petition is trying to stop the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay from selling four properties, including their $6.5 million Newark Headquarters. Photo from builders Bancroft Construction.

Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices.

The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less than a decade old on seven acres on Old Baltimore Pike.

The council announced the decision Aug. 30 on Facebook. It offered limited details and invited limited feedback on the About page of its website.

“Our Girl Scout Council is trying to sell the GS camps and program centers that our girls worked hard to build and preserve raising funds through cookie sales and service projects,” petition organizer Kristen Wickham wrote on Facebook. “GSCB also received a $1M endowment for the preservation of Camp Grove Point and used the interest earned on that to fund other projects and programs. Stop the sale!”

The local council and the national Girl Scout office did not return requests for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Eqrn_0hp4k7Io00

The change.org petition asking for the the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay to stop their property sale.

Council leaders chose not to post the big decision on the top of its homepage, and it’s not part of the “latest news” either. On the About page, it’s under the label of long-range property planning.

That planning tab lists several town-hall meetings, on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Easton, Maryland, YMCA; and on Thursday, Sept. 15, at a place to be determined. Registration is required.

“All questions or topics for discussion must be submitted ahead of time,” the listing says.

On Facebook, leaders chose to disable comments.

RELATED STORY: Family fun day to focus on emergency planning

“Membership and camp utilization have declined,” a slide in the planning document says, “while maintenance costs continue to rise.”

“Sales proceeds will be partially invested in the two remaining camp properties: Camp Country Center and Camp Todd covering renovations, enhancements, introduction of high adventure programmatic activities, and more,” according to the document.

The 40-acre Camp Country Center is in Hockessin; the 64-acre Camp Todd is in Denton, Maryland.

The improvements include “additional year-round overnight units, investment in high-adventure opportunities [and] investment in the STEM Lab,” according to a planning FAQ.

“Additional proceeds will be utilized to provide long-term financial sustainability for the council.”

Girl Scouts plans

The planning material does not estimate how much could be netted from the sale. Nor does it talk about the fate of any people who work at the resource centers or programming offered at them.

There will be no summer camp next year at Camp Grove, it says, but all current reservations for the four sites will be honored.

“Future reservation opportunities for both camp properties will remain open until further notice,” it said.

When the Newark office was opened in 2016, it was described as a $6.5 million project with a 17,000-square-foot building on seven acres. It includes natural trails, a store, storage areas, offices and spaces that can be used by families and community partners.

The language in the petition is more emotional.

“We have often asked about the existence of alleged financial issues which Council now says are the reasons they must divest of these properties,” it reads.

“However, we were routinely told that there was nothing to worry about, or we have just been ignored as have our camp properties.

“We are asking that the sale of these camps be halted and the land or either remain as green space, that our Council finances be fully investigated and are fully briefed in every detail to all members of our council, and that if any mismanagement of funds is found, that the parties responsible are held accountable to the fullest extent of law,” the petition ends.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We head into the second full week of Fall Festival Season this weekend with another huge slate of events and festivals throughout the region. There's literally something for anyone and everyone over the next few days, regardless of where you live in the region and what you like to do.
DELAWARE STATE
kentchamber.org

Main Street Chestertown to Host 3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show

Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
delawaretoday.com

Hamilton’s on Main Gives New Life to a Historic Newark Building

Restaurateurs Anthony and Jeremiah Brooks add the sophisticated Hamilton’s on Main to Newark’s main street. If it’s true that structures have spirits, then a brick building in downtown Newark is breathing a sigh of relief. Located at 102 Main St., the original First Bank of Newark was built in the 1850s and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
NEWARK, DE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
City
Fruitland, MD
City
Newark, DE
State
Maryland State
City
Newark, MD
City
Earleville, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
GLEN ARM, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Primary election starts with uneven crowds, few problems

Delaware’s primary election day seemed off to a slow start Tuesday, but with only a few problems reported. An early morning storm knocked power out to 1,500 people in Rehoboth Beach, including voting machines there, and machines that wouldn’t work in Selbyville prompted poll officials to call for help. By 8:30, one machine was back online in Rehoboth Beach. Election ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#The Girl Scouts#Newark Headquarters#Bancroft Construction#Old Baltimore Pike#Gscb#Camp Grove Point
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped

At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Delaware LIVE News

Voters talk early or mail-in voting vs. in-person

Election officials had said that they didn’t know how early voting and mail-in voting might affect the polls Tuesday during Delaware’s primary election. This is the first year that Delaware has allowed early voting. Mail-in voting was allowed in the 2022 elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Workers at several polling places reported that voter turnout was lighter than usual, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Body discovered in drainage pond near Coventry Square Apartments in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – A disturbing discovery made in Salisbury over the weekend, as police found a body floating in an algae covered drainage pond. Residents at Coventry Square Apartments say the news came as a shock. “When I arrived home Saturday night from work my upstairs neighbor told me there was a body found in the pond, which is kind of scary being that it’s 500 feet from my patio,” said Trina.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach

A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Bras for a Cause returns, save the tatas

DEWEY BEACH, Del. – One organization in Delaware has a mission of bringing education, fun, and fellowship to breast cancer survivors and their families. The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition has been helping women navigate the devastating disease for years. Specifically, the Education and Survivorship program pairs women who have fought the disease with the community to get screened, take them to and from appointments for mammograms, and provide support, among other resources.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare adds Hockessin physician practice

Quality Family Physicians in Hockessin has joined ChristianaCare’s network of primary care practices. The new name of the practice is ChristianaCare Primary Care at Stone Mill. The practice has been led by Kathleen Willey, M.D., since 1999. With the addition of the practice, ChristianaCare now operates 30 primary care...
HOCKESSIN, DE
WBOC

Rieley Wins Sussex County Council District 5 Republican Primary

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Incumbent Sussex County Council District 5 candidate John Rieley defeated challenger Keller Hopkins in Tuesday's Delaware Republican primary. Rieley garnered 63% of the vote compared to Hopkins' 37%. Rieley, of Millsboro, who has a farming background but also worked in food service and financial planning, has served...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Special Event Zone announced ahead of anticipated “Pop-up Rally” in OC

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the upcoming “Pop-up Rally” in the Town. The Special Event Zone will be in effect starting Tuesday, September 20th through Sunday, September 25th. Established speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines for violations will be increased. The maximum speed limit in Ocean City will be 30 mph.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy