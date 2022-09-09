Read full article on original website
Harry is 'terrified' that Meghan will leave him alone to attend funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – It's sometimes hard to believe that the world was once in love with Prince Harry and Meghan's love story. I know you remember it, right?. However, in the four years since their spectacular, glittering Windsor wedding, it seems as if the now-rogue royal couple have gone from controversy to controversy, and everything they do is a drama.
Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Prince Harry is the son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. His older brother is Prince William, heir apparent to the British throne. In 2020, the couple stepped...
Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives
Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
Prince William is 'prioritizing stability' and keeping royal kids in school while mourning Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
Britney Spears and Prince William had a 'cyber relationship' before he met Kate Middleton
Britney Spears could have been the future queen of England!. In an interview from 2002, Spears told talk show host Frank Skinner that she and William had a "cyber relationship" and the pair communicated via email during their teenage years. The then 20-year-old pop star revealed that she invited the Prince of Wales to dinner while she was visiting London, but he never showed.
'I Don’t Mourn the Queen', she was 'number one symbol of White supremacy': Politico op-ed
Birmingham City University professor Kehinde Andrews claims he does not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because she is the "manifestation of the institutional racism that we have to encounter on a daily basis." The British professor of African descent made his remarks in a Tuesday op-ed for Politico...
UK's Truss set to meet Joe Biden in private before Queen’s funeral - The Times
Sept 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to hold one-to-one talks with U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders gathered in London before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, The Times reported on Thursday.
