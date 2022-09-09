ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Fox News

Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Fox News

Inside Prince Harry, Prince William's royal reunion: Behind the scenes of dramatic appearance with their wives

Prince Harry and Prince William shocked the world when they appeared together with their wives for the first time since 2020. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sometimes referred to as the "Fab Four," made their way outside of Windsor Castle on Sept. 10 to view floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death on Sept. 8.
Fox News

Britney Spears and Prince William had a 'cyber relationship' before he met Kate Middleton

Britney Spears could have been the future queen of England!. In an interview from 2002, Spears told talk show host Frank Skinner that she and William had a "cyber relationship" and the pair communicated via email during their teenage years. The then 20-year-old pop star revealed that she invited the Prince of Wales to dinner while she was visiting London, but he never showed.
