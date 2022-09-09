ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Friday Injury Report: Four Ruled Out for Giants Game

By David Boclair
 5 days ago

Elijah Molden and Chance Campbell were placed on injured reserve. Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Jamarco Jones will have to wait to make their Titans debut.

Four Tennessee Titans have been ruled out of Sunday’s 2022 season-opener against the New York Giants because of injury.

Defensive backs Elijah Molden and Lonnie Johnson Jr., rookie inside linebacker Chance Campbell and reserve offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, coach Mike Vrabel said.

All four have been on the injury report all week. Three of the four missed at least one practice. The exception is Jones, who was a limited participant throughout the week.

A short time later, Molden and Campbell were placed on injured reserve. They will be eligible to return to the active roster this season, but teams are limited to eight returns from injured reserve.

Outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi is the only other Tennessee player listed. He was added to the injury report on Thursday and is considered questionable with a neck issue. Adeniyi did not practice Friday after having been limited a day earlier.

The Giants did not rule out any players, but outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux are listed as doubtful after having been limited throughout the week. Coach Brian Daboll said would be game-time decisions.

Those two are expected to be New York’s primary pass rushers this season. Ojulari was a second-round pick (50th overall) in 2021 and had a team-high eight sacks as a rookie. Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft after having notched 19 sacks in three years at Oregon.

The complete Titans-Giants injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Ola Adeniyi, OLB (neck), Chance Campbell, ILB (knee), Lonnie Johnson, DB (groin) and Elijah Molden, DB (groin). Limited participation: Jamarco Jones, OL (tricep).

Sunday status

Out: Campbell, Johnson, Molden and Jones. Questionable: Adeniyi.

NEW YORK

Did not practice: none. Limited participation: Dane Belton, DB (clavicle), Azeez Ojulari, OLB (calf), Sterling Shehard, WR (Achilles) and Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (knee).

Sunday status

Out: none. Doubtful: Ojulari and Thibodeaux. Questionable: Belton.

#Titans #American Football #The New York Giants
