Man Utd news LIVE: Europa League fixture going ahead, Red Devils ‘considered’ Paredes before Casemiro – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED's Europa League tie at Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead this Thursday.

United said in a statement: "Following discussions with the relevant governing bodies and in line with guidance issued by the UK Government, we can confirm our UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Sheriff will take place as scheduled on Thursday evening in Moldova."

Elsewhere, the Red Devils considered lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain ace Leandro Parades before securing Casemiro, according to reports.

It has been claimed that the Argentinian international was United's top midfield target after the Adrien Rabiot deal collapsed.

Meanwhile, David Alaba has backed Casemiro's decision to make the switch from Real Madrid to Manchester United despite Toni Kroos' harsh verdict.

Alaba revealed that he was in the same situation a year ago and wished Casemiro good luck from the bottom of his heart.

All football has been called off this weekend following the death of The Queen.

The Premier League and EFL have postponed all matches this weekend along with a host of other sporting events.

Uefa will allow British clubs to decide whether to fulfil their European fixtures.

So Europa League action is expected to go ahead midweek as Man Utd visit Sheriff.

Meanwhile, new boy Antony has been recalled to Brazil’s national team for the upcoming international fixtures.

LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has branded English football “unsustainable” and demanded Uefa imposes brakes on the Prem’s “billionaire owners”.

LaLiga's Tebas said an “in-depth study” of Prem finances demonstrated “what has happened there needs to be corrected”.

He added: “There is a lot of inflation in the market in England and it is becoming a non-sustainable business.

“We have to decide if we want a sustainable European football.

“This summer, the Premier League’s net spend was £1.07bn. In Spain, it was £43m, in Germany a surplus of £43m.

“La Liga and the Bundesliga have turnovers of £3.5bn, the Premier League is £6.4bn - so are those spending numbers logical?

“Something doesn’t make sense there, so what’s happening? A lot of cheque books have come out, at City and other clubs.

“Look, over the past five years, including the pandemic, La Liga clubs lost £192m but Premier League clubs lost £1.13bn.

“It’s just not a sustainable model. And it’s not the model Uefa will allow in the future.”

Tebas has become the Prem’s most critical opponent, with Manchester City and Chelsea long-term subjects of his disapproval.

But while the outspoken Tebas conceded the Prem is “a horse galloping ahead” of the rest of European football, he suggested that it was time the English game’s finances were reined in.

Tebas said: “This is not just about the state-owned clubs like City, it’s about what’s happening in the Premier League.

“Clubs are getting contributions worth millions from their shareholders which allows them to buy players - and it’s only due to those personal contributions.“

Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly appeared in the Manchester United directors’ box last night – despite being named on the bench.

The right-back was listed among the substitutes for United’s 1-0 Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad.

And he played no part in the game as a controversial Brais Mendez penalty condemned Erik ten Hag’s side to defeat.

Victor Lindelof was shuffled over to right-back when Lisandro Martinez came on at half-time.

That’s despite Wan-Bissaka, a natural right-back, being named among the substitutes.

The former Crystal Palace man was pictured arriving for the game, but he was not snapped on the bench during the match.

Sarina Wiegman, who led England’s Lionesses to glory at this summer’s Women’s Euros, paid tribute to Her Majesty.

The Dutch boss said: “The national anthem, sung with such respect by my players and staff, served as a reminder of what she meant to the country.

“The words ‘send her victorious’, a line written on our shirts, was also in our hearts.

“This summer she took the time to write to me and my players congratulating us for our success.

“In that letter she called us an ‘inspiration for girls and women’.

“It is you, Your Majesty, who was the inspiration with your unrelenting work ethic, leadership, dignity and kindness.”

Southgate pride at national anthem

England manager Southgate spoke on Friday of his pride at singing God Save the Queen before 57 matches as a player and 74 as boss.

The Queen was patron of the FA, who on Friday confirmed a period of silence will be held before England’s Nations League game with Germany at Wembley on September 26, with players to wear blackbands.

Southgate added: “I was proud to have her as our patron and to sing God Save the Queen before every match.

“The team will have the chance to pay our respects at our fixture with Germany later this month.

“An occasion that will, of course, bring to mind the World Cup final in 1966 and the moment when Her Majesty handed the Jules Rimet trophy to Bobby Moore. As Wembley and the country falls silent, I will think of that and her 70 years of impeccable duty.”