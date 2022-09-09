ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NY

wnypapers.com

'Walk to Freedom' banner carried to Lewiston landmark

After walking hundreds of miles, Ken Johnston, left, is welcomed by Lewiston’s Tim Henderson, portraying underground stationmaster Josiah Tryon, at the Freedom Crossing Monument on Thursday. Johnston began his “Walk to Freedom” on July 14 in New York City, tracing the footsteps of freedom seekers such as Harriet Tubman, while visiting known Underground Railroad communities along the way.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

ECHDC authorizes contracts intended to advance improvements on Buffalo's waterfront

Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvements will begin. Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. met Monday and authorized several contracts designed to advance the Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects on Buffalo’s waterfront. “The Canalside Gateway Building and Bell Slip Improvement projects will encourage and support more...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Rivershore Foundation 'Community Splash' event is Thursday

The Rivershore Foundation board and honorary event chairman Gary Hall will host a “Community Splash” event from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, 115 S. Water St., Lewiston (formerly Water Street Landing). This event includes gourmet food, drinks and views of the Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Gospel Mission debuts 'Liberty Suite'

Niagara Gospel Mission hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for “The Liberty Suite” at its facility at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls. A press release said, “Niagara Gospel Mission has recognized an increase in veterans come to its shelter for care. Veterans make up an estimated 11% of the homeless population in the United States, and 15% of the clients at NGM. With this staggering number, the staff decided to make a specific veterans’ dorm called ‘The Liberty Suite.’ ”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'Touch-A-Truck' event highlights Erie County's emergency vehicle fleet

Children of all ages welcome at evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster, featuring vehicles from Homeland Security & Emergency Services and Public Works. The Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will showcase its emergency vehicle fleet at an evening event at Como Lake Park in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 16.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

HART hosts its second 'Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia' seminar

The Home Assistance Referral Team is hosting a seminar titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The free event is being offered to all caregivers enrolled in HART, and is also open to the public. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Light refreshments will be served.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Chamber to host fall business blender

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce will hold a fall business blender from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Bella Rose Vineyard & Winery, 1243 Ridge Road, Lewiston. Organizers said, “Join us for a great night of networking with other Chamber businesses and community leaders! Enjoy complimentary hors d'oeuvres, cash bar and raffles!
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

WNY Alzheimer's Association invites Niagara County residents to be part of Walk to End Alzheimer's

World’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support & research. The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Niagara County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 15 at Artpark in Lewiston. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the walk commencing at 11 a.m.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

LPD provides update to fatal motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road

At 1:54 a.m. Sunday, the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to Lewiston Road at Creek Road Extension for a bicyclist down in the roadway. Preliminary investigations determined the bicyclist was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene heading south on Lewiston Road. Investigators on scene located several pieces...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Cardinal O'Hara sets driver education course

All area high school students are welcome to join Cardinal O’Hara High School’s fall driver education course. Classes are scheduled either Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21 (no class on Oct. 10), or Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 27 to Nov. 17. Students must attend all 16 classroom instruction and in-car driving sessions.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

First 'UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser'

Nonprofit organization UPward Design for Life Corp. (UDFL), whose mission is to restore hope by transforming empty spaces into homes, will host its first “UPlift Design Challenge and Fundraiser” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the University of Buffalo Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Great Pumpkin Farm ushers in 27th annual Fall Festival

Special discounts for military, veterans, police and fire personnel this weekend. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kick-off its 27th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, with a special Armed Forces Weekend in collaboration with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. The regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, veterans, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNY Heroes representatives at the gate. These patrons will also be permitted to bring one guest for free.
CLARENCE, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Emergency Services encourage residents to download Prepare Niagara app as part of National Preparedness Month

With the month of September recognized as National Preparedness Month, Niagara County Emergency Service Director Jonathan Schultz is encouraging residents to have discussions in their households about preparing and responding to emergency situations, including downloading the county’s Prepare Niagara smartphone app. “National Preparedness Month is about raising awareness on...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

2nd annual Zachtoberfest will raise awareness, funds & hope for those with OCD

The second annual Zachtoberfest will take place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Wings Meeting Place, 3964 California Road, Orchard Park. The event benefits TEMPO (Treatment for the Effective Management of Pediatric OCD) at Oishei Children’s Hospital Psychiatric Clinic. TEMPO provides treatment programs for the effective management of...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
wnypapers.com

2022 Philanthropy Award winners announced

The Western New York Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP WNY) announced its 2022 Philanthropy Award winners. The following awardees will be honored at AFP WNY’s annual National Philanthropy Day luncheon, presented by Russell J. Salvatore, on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens. √ Outstanding...
BUFFALO, NY

