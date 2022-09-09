Special discounts for military, veterans, police and fire personnel this weekend. The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence will kick-off its 27th annual Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, with a special Armed Forces Weekend in collaboration with Clarence Citizens for Veterans. The regular admission fee will be waived for active duty and retired military, veterans, police or fire department personnel who present proper identification to WNY Heroes representatives at the gate. These patrons will also be permitted to bring one guest for free.

CLARENCE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO