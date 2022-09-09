Read full article on original website
Tobyhanna crash results in injured PSP Trooper
TOBYHANNA, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Officials have recently released information regarding a two-car collision involving a State Trooper patrol unit. According to State Police in Tobyhanna Township, the crash happened just after 5:30 PM on Saturday, September 10th. Police say 26-year-old Carrie Bish was traveling at a high rate...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
One injured after fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
Driver injured after crashing into stranger’s garage
SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Shavertown Fire Department says one person was injured after they drove into a Luzerne County resident’s garage. Officials say first responders were dispatched just before 8 p.m. on September 12 to the area of East Center Street and Layou Street for the report of a loud crash. The Shavertown Fire […]
Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
New York woman confused and 'lost' charged with felony DUI after falling asleep in her car
South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel. State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene. ...
Three sent to hospital after head-on crash on Route 6
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Lackawanna County where at least three people have been taken to the hospital. First responders said they responded to the area of Memo Lane on the Scranton Carbondale Highway, Route 6, for a two-car head-on crash around 2:40 p.m. […]
Man caught in Montoursville Walmart parking lot with items stolen from Bradford County home
Bradford County, Pa. — A checkbook and other stolen items from a theft in Bradford County were discovered in a stolen car at a Walmart parking lot in Lycoming County, police say. A Leroy Township homeowner called police on June 8 after discovering items in her house had been taken. The homeowner and her son believed the items had been taken sometime between May 27-29. The items that went missing...
Man Jumps Off Bridge To Escape Police After Robbing Allentown Hotel, Guest At Knifepoint
Authorities in Allentown have arrested a homeless armed robbery suspect who they say jumped off a bridge and into a creek to escape police. Officers were called to the Americus Hotel on Sixth Street and Hamilton Street around 10:35 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Allentown police said. Hotel employees reportedly told...
Man dies following Saturday morning shooting in Kingston
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kingston Police Chief Richard Kotchik, the Pennsylvania State Police and Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce have released information regarding the early morning shooting on September 10 on Main Street in Kingston. At approximately 2:30 AM, police received a call for shots fired on...
Kingston shooting victim dies from injuries
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County District Attorney has announced the victim in the Kingston shooting outside of a nightclub over the weekend has died. Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirms with Eyewitness News that the victim, Peter McCoy, 38, of Wilkes-Barre has died from the injuries he suffered in the shooting. Kingston […]
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related
HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
Family seeks answers after drowning in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a 12-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend in Plymouth say they want more answers from investigators. Jahkil Richardson drowned in Coal Creek in Plymouth. The coroner ruled the death an accidental drowning but the family insists Richardson would never jump into deep water. This is […]
Community reflects on fatal fire, one month later
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been five weeks since a raging fire killed ten people, including three children, in a house fire in Nescopeck, and the search for the cause continues. The community is still coming to grips with the magnitude of the tragedy. State police say the investigation is active, as the fire […]
pahomepage.com
Proposed bridge detour raises community concern
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —A bridge replacement is causing an uproar in a Luzerne County community. Residents are concerned over the proposed detour and say it will jeopardize the safety of their community. There are a number of concerns, safety being just one of them, another time...
Scranton man faces drug trafficking and firearms charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing drug trafficking and firearm charges in Lackawanna County following incidents that occurred earlier this year. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 26-year-old David Paul Quick, of Scranton, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 6th.
Grocers Fight Cancer Day in Monroe County
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Scanned groceries made their way down the checkout line and into bags at Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville, but on this day, the people bagging weren't ShopRite employees. Instead, customers were greeted by other familiar faces. Ben May, the president of Pocono Raceway, represented Pocono Organics for...
